https://sputniknews.com/20220221/adam-meets-adam-ryan-reynolds-meets-himself-in-new-netflix-film-1093243117.html

Adam Meets Adam: Ryan Reynolds Meets Himself in New Netflix Film

Adam Meets Adam: Ryan Reynolds Meets Himself in New Netflix Film

The ever-popular Deadpool star is appearing in a new sci-fi adventure which includes such luminaries of the silver screen as Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana and... 21.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-21T17:57+0000

2022-02-21T17:57+0000

2022-02-21T17:57+0000

ryan reynolds

movie

netflix

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106673/99/1066739914_0:157:4801:2858_1920x0_80_0_0_596f9cdab7b798ee8280621aaaad8a9b.jpg

Netflix has revealed a peek at an exclusive four-minute fragment from the film 'Adam meets Adam' starring Ryan Reynolds and due to be released on 21 February. The trailer shows Reynolds' character walking into what turns out to be his childhood home where young Adam (played by Walker Scobell) lives, and this is made clear by how at home Reynolds feels: the refrigerator door is a bit quirky but he knows how to shut it; he knows where everything is, the name of the little owner of the house; and how to quiet a barking dog. Young Adam is surprised, and tries to question the stranger who is wounded. But the visitor will only answer: "This is classified information." Finally, the boy realises there are too many coincidences, and guesses that he and the stranger are closer than he originally thought.The film tells the story of 13-year-old Adam Reed, who is mourn the death of his father who died a year earlier. One night, a teenager finds an injured pilot in the garage of his house, who turns out to be Adam from the future where time-travel technology is in its early stages. Reynolds is joined by Zoe Saldana, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner and Catherine Keener in 'Adam meets Adam'. The sci-fi film was directed by Canadian director Shawn Levy who has more than 40 directorial credits, including hits such as 'Night at the Museum' and 'Real Steel'. The film will premiere on 11 March on Netflix.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

ryan reynolds, movie, netflix