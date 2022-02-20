International
BREAKING: Ukraine's President Says He 'Supports' Immediate Ceasefire in Donbass
- Sputnik International, 1920, 13.01.2022
Russia-NATO Row on European Security
Russia proposed draft agreements on security guarantees for NATO and the US in late 2021 requesting the alliance not to expand eastward as Moscow considers such a move a threat to its national security. NATO insists it will not allow its "Open Door" policy to be slammed shut.
https://sputniknews.com/20220220/wests-reply-to-russias-security-proposals-lacks-substance-moscow-says-1093204065.html
West's Reply to Russia's Security Proposals Lacks Substance, Moscow Says
West's Reply to Russia's Security Proposals Lacks Substance, Moscow Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said the West's response to Russia's security proposals was "an answer for the sake of an... 20.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-20T12:52+0000
2022-02-20T12:54+0000
russia-nato row on european security
russia
west
nato
security
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0a/1083113340_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8155e23d204e29ed1efe9cbf854b1817.jpg
"I would say that those papers are just an answer for the sake of an answer. It's just a couple of paragraphs, three at most. Our opponents are evading this conversation, and they are evading openly, even brazenly in some aspects," Ryabkov said.Earlier this month, Russia received the West's written response to its proposals on regional security that were outlined by the Kremlin in late 2021 in order to de-escalate tensions with NATO over Ukraine. Commenting on the response, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the West had ignored the three key proposals that are: stopping NATO's expansion, refusing to use strike weapons systems near Russian borders, and returning the bloc's military infrastructure in Europe to how it was in 1997. Also, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said last month that the US had deliberately avoided discussing the principle of indivisibility of security which says that no country should strengthen its security at the expense of the security of other countries. "Neither the Istanbul nor the Astana declarations are mentioned by our Western partners in the discussions on European security that are currently taking place … We cannot accept this," Lavrov said.
https://sputniknews.com/20220219/1991-doc-proves-west-did-commit-to-non-expansion-of-nato-eastwards-broke-the-promise--report-1093161024.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0a/1083113340_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cb74548eff3e1c9c56419a1bec2142f9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, west, nato, security

West's Reply to Russia's Security Proposals Lacks Substance, Moscow Says

12:52 GMT 20.02.2022 (Updated: 12:54 GMT 20.02.2022)
© Sputnik / Anton Denisov / Go to the photo bankThe building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation on Smolenskaya-Sennaya Square in Moscow.
The building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation on Smolenskaya-Sennaya Square in Moscow. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.02.2022
© Sputnik / Anton Denisov
/
Go to the photo bank
SubscribeGoogle news
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said the West's response to Russia's security proposals was "an answer for the sake of an answer," and NATO countries were evading the conversation about non-divisibility of security.
"I would say that those papers are just an answer for the sake of an answer. It's just a couple of paragraphs, three at most. Our opponents are evading this conversation, and they are evading openly, even brazenly in some aspects," Ryabkov said.
Earlier this month, Russia received the West's written response to its proposals on regional security that were outlined by the Kremlin in late 2021 in order to de-escalate tensions with NATO over Ukraine.
Commenting on the response, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the West had ignored the three key proposals that are: stopping NATO's expansion, refusing to use strike weapons systems near Russian borders, and returning the bloc's military infrastructure in Europe to how it was in 1997.
NATO flag is seen during NATO enhanced Forward Presence battle group military exercise Silver Arrow in Adazi, Latvia October 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.02.2022
Russia-NATO Row on European Security
1991 Doc Proves the West Did Commit to Non-Expansion of NATO Eastwards, Broke the Promise — Report
Yesterday, 01:56 GMT
Also, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said last month that the US had deliberately avoided discussing the principle of indivisibility of security which says that no country should strengthen its security at the expense of the security of other countries. "Neither the Istanbul nor the Astana declarations are mentioned by our Western partners in the discussions on European security that are currently taking place … We cannot accept this," Lavrov said.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала