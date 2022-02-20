International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 13.01.2022
Russia-NATO Row on European Security
Russia proposed draft agreements on security guarantees for NATO and the US in late 2021 requesting the alliance not to expand eastward as Moscow considers such a move a threat to its national security. NATO insists it will not allow its "Open Door" policy to be slammed shut.
https://sputniknews.com/20220220/us-had-serious-proposals-on-security-for-russia-wants-response-in-kind-pentagon-says-1093210555.html
US Had 'Serious Proposals' on Security for Russia, Wants Response in Kind, Pentagon Says
US Had 'Serious Proposals' on Security for Russia, Wants Response in Kind, Pentagon Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States had some "serious proposals" on security for Russia and would like Russia to respond in kind on that, Press Secretary for... 20.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-20T15:38+0000
2022-02-20T15:40+0000
russia-nato row on european security
pentagon
us
russia
security
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0f/1093058091_0:104:3114:1856_1920x0_80_0_0_d14ddb2290d48287a1395a18306d0c6e.jpg
"We have made serious proposals, obviously to be met by Russians in a reciprocal way. But we’ve made serious proposals about ways that we can change things that we are doing in Europe to try to address the situation there and to try to address some of Mr Putin’s concerns. Obviously some things are clearly off the table but we’ve made serious proposals and we want Russians to respond in kind to that," Kirby told Fox News Sunday.At the same time, the US has said that "the issue of Ukraine’s membership in NATO that’s an issue for Ukraine and for NATO. This is not something that Mr. Putin can simply institute a veto over," Kirby said.Earlier in the day, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said the West's response to Russia's security proposals was "an answer for the sake of an answer," adding that NATO countries were evading the conversation about non-divisibility of security.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0f/1093058091_195:0:2918:2042_1920x0_80_0_0_e6ba60c7b193d6d420c947ad1a249aab.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
pentagon, us, russia, security

US Had 'Serious Proposals' on Security for Russia, Wants Response in Kind, Pentagon Says

15:38 GMT 20.02.2022 (Updated: 15:40 GMT 20.02.2022)
© REUTERS / Jason Reed An aerial view of the Pentagon building in Washington, June 15, 2005
 An aerial view of the Pentagon building in Washington, June 15, 2005 - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.02.2022
© REUTERS / Jason Reed
SubscribeGoogle news
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States had some "serious proposals" on security for Russia and would like Russia to respond in kind on that, Press Secretary for the United States Department of Defenсe John Kirby said.
"We have made serious proposals, obviously to be met by Russians in a reciprocal way. But we’ve made serious proposals about ways that we can change things that we are doing in Europe to try to address the situation there and to try to address some of Mr Putin’s concerns. Obviously some things are clearly off the table but we’ve made serious proposals and we want Russians to respond in kind to that," Kirby told Fox News Sunday.
At the same time, the US has said that "the issue of Ukraine’s membership in NATO that’s an issue for Ukraine and for NATO. This is not something that Mr. Putin can simply institute a veto over," Kirby said.
Earlier in the day, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said the West's response to Russia's security proposals was "an answer for the sake of an answer," adding that NATO countries were evading the conversation about non-divisibility of security.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала