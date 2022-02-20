https://sputniknews.com/20220220/ukraines-president-reportedly-calls-for-immediate-ceasefire-in-donbass-1093205915.html

Ukraine's President Says He 'Supports' Immediate Ceasefire in Donbass

The announcement comes after days of escalating military activity, including intense artillery and mortar shelling of territory along the contact line. On... 20.02.2022, Sputnik International

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed "support" for an "immediate" ceasefire in the Donbass.Zelensky and Macron spoke by telephone for about half an hour on Sunday, according to French media. No details about the conversation have been publicized. The call followed Macron's telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier in the day. Those talks were said to have lasted 105 minutes. The Elysee Palace characterized those discussions as "the final possible and necessary efforts to avoid a major conflict in Ukraine."A day before the calls, Zelensky spoke at the Munich Security Conference, where he called on the West to stop its "policy of appeasement" toward Russia, and demanded Western preemptive sanctions against Russia, citing an "invasion" which he previously downplayed.Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed "alarm" over the deteriorating security situation in the Donbass on Friday amid reports by local militia that they were being shelled and sniped by Ukrainian forces. President Putin called on Kiev to "sit down at the negotiating table with representatives of the Donbass and agree on political, military, economic and humanitarian measures to end this conflict.""The sooner this happens, the better," Putin said.Russia, France and Germany serve as guarantors to the Minsk Agreements - a comprehensive package of measures signed in February 2015 by Ukraine and the three countries aimed at putting an end to the civil war the Donbass.

ukraine

