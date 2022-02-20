Ukraine's Defence Minister Says It's Inappropriate to Speak of Russian Invasion in Coming Days

https://sputniknews.com/20220220/ukraines-defence-minister-says-its-inappropriate-to-speak-of-russian-invasion-in-coming-days-1093212293.html
Earlier on Sunday, the Russian ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, stated that Moscow has no plans to invade Ukraine, adding that Russian troops are...
Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has commented on the latest escalation of tensions in eastern Ukraine, saying that it is inappropriate to talk about a Russian invasion in the coming days.He added that Ukraine's army is ready to meet Russian troops and resist any attack.His statement comes amid growing tensions on the contact line in Ukraine's breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR). Local militia have been registering multiple ceasefire violations in the area, blaming Kiev's forces for attacking the republics' territory with heavy artillery, banned under the Minsk Accords.Speculation in the Western media about Russia allegedly plotting to invade Ukraine continues despite the fact some Russian troops have returned to their permanent deployment bases after drills.
Earlier on Sunday, the Russian ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, stated that Moscow has no plans to invade Ukraine, adding that Russian troops are stationed on the country's sovereign territory and "are not threatening anyone."
Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has commented on the latest escalation of tensions in eastern Ukraine, saying that it is inappropriate to talk about a Russian invasion in the coming days.
"Today, as of this hour, Russia has not formed yet a strike force in any city where it surrounded Ukraine. Therefore, it is inappropriate, in my opinion, to talk about the attack tomorrow or the day after tomorrow. But this does not mean that the risks are low, and it does not mean that there is no threat. I want to remind our partners that the threat has existed since 2013," Reznikov told Ukraine's 1+1 broadcaster.
He added that Ukraine's army is ready to meet Russian troops and resist any attack.
His statement comes amid growing tensions on the contact line in Ukraine's breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR). Local militia have been registering multiple ceasefire violations in the area, blaming Kiev's forces for attacking the republics' territory with heavy artillery, banned under the Minsk Accords.
Speculation in the Western media about Russia allegedly plotting to invade Ukraine continues despite the fact some Russian troops have returned to their permanent deployment bases after drills.