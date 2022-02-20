https://sputniknews.com/20220220/ukraines-defence-minister-says-its-inappropriate-to-speak-of-russian-invasion-in-coming-days-1093212293.html

Ukraine's Defence Minister Says It's Inappropriate to Speak of Russian Invasion in Coming Days

Ukraine's Defence Minister Says It's Inappropriate to Speak of Russian Invasion in Coming Days

Earlier on Sunday, the Russian ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, stated that Moscow has no plans to invade Ukraine, adding that Russian troops are... 20.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-20T17:53+0000

2022-02-20T17:53+0000

2022-02-20T18:28+0000

russia

ukraine

invasion

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has commented on the latest escalation of tensions in eastern Ukraine, saying that it is inappropriate to talk about a Russian invasion in the coming days.He added that Ukraine's army is ready to meet Russian troops and resist any attack.His statement comes amid growing tensions on the contact line in Ukraine's breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR). Local militia have been registering multiple ceasefire violations in the area, blaming Kiev's forces for attacking the republics' territory with heavy artillery, banned under the Minsk Accords.Speculation in the Western media about Russia allegedly plotting to invade Ukraine continues despite the fact some Russian troops have returned to their permanent deployment bases after drills.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, ukraine, invasion