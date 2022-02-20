https://sputniknews.com/20220220/uk-braces-for-more-windy-weather-amid-cleanup-for-storm-eunice-that-ripped-off-roofs--video-photo-1093196793.html

UK Braces for More Windy Weather Amid Cleanup for Storm Eunice That Ripped Off Roofs – Video, Photo

UK Braces for More Windy Weather Amid Cleanup for Storm Eunice That Ripped Off Roofs – Video, Photo

Earlier this week, Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice battered the UK with strong winds, ripping off roofs, disrupting traffic, and uprooting trees. 20.02.2022, Sputnik International

Another round of weather warnings has been issued for England, Wales, and Northern Ireland for Sunday and Monday with more windy weather and floods expected. According to meteorologists, strong winds of 70 mph and heavy rains, already dubbed Storm Franklin, are expected within the next 48 hours, hampering the clean-up following Dudley and Eunice. The latter is believed to have caused the worst power outage in the UK on record.Social media users continue to share videos and photos of the severe weather that has affected almost everyone in the UK this week. The roof of the O2 Arena in London was damaged by Storm Eunice, with several upcoming concerts postponed as a result. A video also emerged showing the spire of St Thomas Church in Wells, Somerset crashing to the ground during heavy winds. At least four people have died due to accidents caused by the storms; trees, power lines, and buildings have been damaged. Over 150,000 people have also been left without power. According to the Association of British Insurers, the resulting clean-up could cost more than £300 million.

