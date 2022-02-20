International
BREAKING: Queen Elizabeth II Tests Positive for COVID-19
UK Braces for More Windy Weather Amid Cleanup for Storm Eunice That Ripped Off Roofs – Video, Photo
UK Braces for More Windy Weather Amid Cleanup for Storm Eunice That Ripped Off Roofs – Video, Photo
Earlier this week, Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice battered the UK with strong winds, ripping off roofs, disrupting traffic, and uprooting trees.
Another round of weather warnings has been issued for England, Wales, and Northern Ireland for Sunday and Monday with more windy weather and floods expected. According to meteorologists, strong winds of 70 mph and heavy rains, already dubbed Storm Franklin, are expected within the next 48 hours, hampering the clean-up following Dudley and Eunice. The latter is believed to have caused the worst power outage in the UK on record.Social media users continue to share videos and photos of the severe weather that has affected almost everyone in the UK this week. The roof of the O2 Arena in London was damaged by Storm Eunice, with several upcoming concerts postponed as a result. A video also emerged showing the spire of St Thomas Church in Wells, Somerset crashing to the ground during heavy winds. At least four people have died due to accidents caused by the storms; trees, power lines, and buildings have been damaged. Over 150,000 people have also been left without power. According to the Association of British Insurers, the resulting clean-up could cost more than £300 million.
UK Braces for More Windy Weather Amid Cleanup for Storm Eunice That Ripped Off Roofs – Video, Photo

11:56 GMT 20.02.2022
© GLYN KIRKPeople react as a wave crashes over a groyne near the Brighton Palace Pier in Brighton, southern England on February 18, 2022, as Storm Eunice brings high winds across the country.
People react as a wave crashes over a groyne near the Brighton Palace Pier in Brighton, southern England on February 18, 2022, as Storm Eunice brings high winds across the country. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.02.2022
© GLYN KIRK
Sofia Chegodaeva
All materialsWrite to the author
Earlier this week, Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice battered the UK with strong winds, ripping off roofs, disrupting traffic, and uprooting trees.
Another round of weather warnings has been issued for England, Wales, and Northern Ireland for Sunday and Monday with more windy weather and floods expected.
According to meteorologists, strong winds of 70 mph and heavy rains, already dubbed Storm Franklin, are expected within the next 48 hours, hampering the clean-up following Dudley and Eunice. The latter is believed to have caused the worst power outage in the UK on record.
Social media users continue to share videos and photos of the severe weather that has affected almost everyone in the UK this week.
© PhotoStorm Eunice, England
Storm Eunice, England - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.02.2022
Storm Eunice, England
© Photo
© Photostorms in UK
storms in UK - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.02.2022
storms in UK
© Photo
The roof of the O2 Arena in London was damaged by Storm Eunice, with several upcoming concerts postponed as a result.
A video also emerged showing the spire of St Thomas Church in Wells, Somerset crashing to the ground during heavy winds.
At least four people have died due to accidents caused by the storms; trees, power lines, and buildings have been damaged. Over 150,000 people have also been left without power.
According to the Association of British Insurers, the resulting clean-up could cost more than £300 million.
