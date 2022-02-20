https://sputniknews.com/20220220/south-korean-presidential-candidate-warns-north-korea-may-perform-icbm-test-as-us-focuses-on-1093214989.html
South Korean Presidential Candidate Warns North Korea May Perform ICBM Test as US Focuses on Ukraine
On Friday, US President Joe Biden declared that Washington believes Russian President Vladimir Putin has already decided to proceed with an invasion of Ukraine. The decision, backed by the Pentagon, has been rebuked by the Russian ambassador to the US, who stated that Russian troops at the border are on sovereign territory.
The US and NATO's laser-focus on escalating tensions in Ukraine could be a perfect storm for the government of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to conduct another intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test, warned Yoon Seok-youl, a former public prosecutor running for presidential office under South Korea's conservative People Power Party (PPP).
"While the United States is focusing on Europe, there is a possibility that North Korea will close its strategy, such as the launch of a [random] missile test, and national leadership near the border," Yoon wrote in a translated Facebook post, citing Biden's comments from Friday.
Yoon called on the governments of South Korea and the US to develop a contingency plan that incorporates a "combined defense posture."
The candidate also asserted that the two nations should "strengthen the extended deterrence capable of responding to nuclear and missile threats from North Korea.
"Peace cannot be achieved by words but by powerful force," the PPP nominee added.
Yoon, who served as Prosecutor General of South Korea from 2019 to 2021, is up against several candidates in the upcoming March 3 presidential election, including Minjoo party nominee Lee Jae-myung, as well as Justice Party nominee Sim Sang-jung and Ahn Cheol-soo, of the People Party.
At the same time, Yoon urged Seoul to ensure that the remaining South Koreans in Ukraine are protected in the event of an invasion.
"What's urgent is the safety of our people remaining in Ukraine," he said. "The government should immediately come up with measures to ensure their safety."
As of Thursday, some 74 South Korean nationals remained in Ukraine.
Officials in Washington and Seoul have expressed fears about North Korea's Hwasong-12 launch on January 30, arguing that the firing could serve as a precursor to Pyongyang resuming tests of its intercontinental ballistic missiles or even nuclear weapons. North Korea notably carried out seven rocket launches just last month, firing an estimated 11 missiles toward the sea to the east.