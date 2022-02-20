https://sputniknews.com/20220220/south-korean-presidential-candidate-warns-north-korea-may-perform-icbm-test-as-us-focuses-on-1093214989.html

South Korean Presidential Candidate Warns North Korea May Perform ICBM Test as US Focuses on Ukraine

South Korean Presidential Candidate Warns North Korea May Perform ICBM Test as US Focuses on Ukraine

The US and NATO's laser-focus on escalating tensions in Ukraine could be a perfect storm for the government of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to conduct another intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test, warned Yoon Seok-youl, a former public prosecutor running for presidential office under South Korea's conservative People Power Party (PPP). Yoon called on the governments of South Korea and the US to develop a contingency plan that incorporates a "combined defense posture."The candidate also asserted that the two nations should "strengthen the extended deterrence capable of responding to nuclear and missile threats from North Korea. Yoon, who served as Prosecutor General of South Korea from 2019 to 2021, is up against several candidates in the upcoming March 3 presidential election, including Minjoo party nominee Lee Jae-myung, as well as Justice Party nominee Sim Sang-jung and Ahn Cheol-soo, of the People Party.At the same time, Yoon urged Seoul to ensure that the remaining South Koreans in Ukraine are protected in the event of an invasion.As of Thursday, some 74 South Korean nationals remained in Ukraine. Officials in Washington and Seoul have expressed fears about North Korea's Hwasong-12 launch on January 30, arguing that the firing could serve as a precursor to Pyongyang resuming tests of its intercontinental ballistic missiles or even nuclear weapons. North Korea notably carried out seven rocket launches just last month, firing an estimated 11 missiles toward the sea to the east.

