Russia Not Trying to Destabilise US or Ukraine, Ambassador Says
19:01 GMT 20.02.2022 (Updated: 19:03 GMT 20.02.2022)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russia is not seeking to destabilise the United States or Ukraine, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said on Sunday.
"Russia does not pose a threat to the United States, does not threaten Ukraine. We do not seek to destabilise Washington or Kiev. Americans and Ukrainians are not our opponents," Antonov said, as quoted by the Russian embassy in the US on Facebook.
Antonov said that US media "replicate disinformation" on Russia's alleged "invasion" of Ukraine.
"There is no 'Russian invasion' of Ukraine, and it is not planned. Most of American media replicate disinformation that 'the Russians are about to attack their neighbour,' while the deadlines are constantly postponed. All these rumours are part of the information war to distort the situation and present Russia in an extremely negative way," Antonov said.
The ambassador stressed that the fact that Russia deploys its troops on its territory does not affect the interests of the US.
"The deployment of the Russian Armed Forces on its national territory does not and cannot affect fundamental interests of the United States. I remind you that our forces are not present on the territory of Ukraine," Antonov said.
The diplomat also said that Russia and the US have equal rights in terms of security, but NATO has come right to Russian borders.
"It is impossible to invite Russia to cooperation on arms control and, at the same time, unlimitedly step up NATO's military potential at our borders," Antonov concluded.