https://sputniknews.com/20220220/russia-not-trying-to-destabilise-us-or-ukraine-ambassador-says-1093213246.html

Russia Not Trying to Destabilise US or Ukraine, Ambassador Says

Russia Not Trying to Destabilise US or Ukraine, Ambassador Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russia is not seeking to destabilise the United States or Ukraine, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said on Sunday. 20.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-20T19:01+0000

2022-02-20T19:01+0000

2022-02-20T19:03+0000

russia-nato row on european security

russia

ukraine

us

anatoly antonov

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1d/1081913539_0:0:2903:1634_1920x0_80_0_0_567e0047b9ed63d824becbb4f0d0a2d2.jpg

"Russia does not pose a threat to the United States, does not threaten Ukraine. We do not seek to destabilise Washington or Kiev. Americans and Ukrainians are not our opponents," Antonov said, as quoted by the Russian embassy in the US on Facebook.Antonov said that US media "replicate disinformation" on Russia's alleged "invasion" of Ukraine.The ambassador stressed that the fact that Russia deploys its troops on its territory does not affect the interests of the US."The deployment of the Russian Armed Forces on its national territory does not and cannot affect fundamental interests of the United States. I remind you that our forces are not present on the territory of Ukraine," Antonov said.The diplomat also said that Russia and the US have equal rights in terms of security, but NATO has come right to Russian borders."It is impossible to invite Russia to cooperation on arms control and, at the same time, unlimitedly step up NATO's military potential at our borders," Antonov concluded.

https://sputniknews.com/20220220/russian-envoy-to-us-moscow-doesnt-plan-to-invade-ukraine-1093211128.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, ukraine, us, anatoly antonov