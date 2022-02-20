https://sputniknews.com/20220220/russia-belarus-to-continue-joint-checks-of-response-forces-amid-escalation-in-donbass-1093197697.html

Belarusian MoD: Minsk, Moscow Have Decided to Continue Drills Due to Escalation in Eastern Ukraine

The security situation in the Ukrainian breakaways of Donetsk and Lugansk deteriorated significantly in the second part of the past week, with OSCE observers... 20.02.2022, Sputnik International

Russia and Belarus will continue military drills due to the deterioration of the security situation in the Donbass, Belarusian Defence Minister Viktor Khrenin has announced.The defence minister specified that the drills will involve operational training issues not covered in the large-scale Russian-Belarusian Allied Resolve 2022 exercises being wrapped up, with their focus remaining unchanged - ensuring the capability to react adequately and deescalate amid any aggressive plans by ill-wishers.Khrenin warned that the two countries' neighbours have been "pumped up" with modern weapons, and that a priority had been set for offensive arms, as well as the modernization of military and transport infrastructure."Numerous groupings of troops and forces have been created on the territory of neighbouring states, including in third countries. The level of readiness of joint force group NATO emergency response units has improved from seven to five days readiness time in case of a so-called 'escalation of the situation in Ukraine'," he said.NATO, Khrenin indicated, has "multiplied" the number of exercises near the Union State several times over, and "their orientation against Russia and the Republic of Belarus is also obvious," he said."The idea of the inevitability of war with the 'eastern neighbour' has been firmly embedded in the consciousness of the Western man in the street. At the same time, Russia and Belarus are accused of militaristic aspirations. The West refuses to accept the 'red lines' outlined by Russia in the security architecture of Europe, with these red lines also relevant to Belarusians. We can see how the fundamental principle of the indivisibility of security is being rejected," the minister said.Instead, Khrenin suggested, the West is seeking to "bypass" these red lines, including with concepts about new formats for the military absorption of Ukrainian territory into the Western bloc.Russia and Belarus launched the large-scale Allied Resolve-2022 drills last week, with the exercises wrapping up on Sunday. The defensive drills included exercises simulating efforts to repel aggression against the Union State. The drills involved tank maneuvers, artillery and air defence exercises, training involving the redeployment of Russian aircraft to Belarus, and naval exercises involving Russian fleets. The exercises also included drilling in the defence of Crimea.Donbass DeteriorationWestern officials and media have spent the past four-five months accusing Russia of planning to invade Ukraine, even citing a firm 16 February deadline for the incursion to begin. 16 February came and went without incident, prompting the West to update its invasion schedule to some time after 20 February.Instead of a "Russian invasion," the past three days have instead witnessed a dramatic deterioration of the security situation in Donetsk and Lugansk - the breakaway territories which broke off from Ukraine after a coup in Kiev in 2014. On Friday, amid gradually escalating Ukrainian artillery and mortar shelling and sniper attacks, Donbass officials began an evacuation of the civilian population, and called up reserve forces amid fears that Ukraine may begin an all-out invasion.

