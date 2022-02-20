https://sputniknews.com/20220220/putin-ready-for-diplomatic-solution-to-ukraine-crisis-johnson-tells-macron---downing-street-1093215124.html

Putin Ready for Diplomatic Solution to Ukraine Crisis, Johnson Tells Macron - Downing Street

Putin Ready for Diplomatic Solution to Ukraine Crisis, Johnson Tells Macron - Downing Street

LONDON (Sputnik) - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has discussed the situation in Ukraine with French President Emmanuel Macron, with Johnson telling his... 20.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-20T21:31+0000

2022-02-20T21:31+0000

2022-02-20T21:29+0000

vladimir putin

downing street

boris johnson

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0f/1093042875_0:133:3169:1916_1920x0_80_0_0_b08d9deaa662e55c853a11758ba621da.jpg

Johnson spoke to Macron over the phone on Sunday.According to the British government, Macron and Johnson agreed that Ukraine needs to follow through on its commitments under the Minsk peace deal."They also underscored the need for President Putin to step back from his current threats and withdraw troops from Ukraine’s border," Downing Street said.Earlier on Sunday, Putin and Macron held phone talks at the French side's initiative. The presidents agreed on trilateral group (Russia, Ukraine, OSCE - Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe) talks on Ukraine to be held on Monday, according to media reports. The Russian president also reportedly confirmed to Macron the intention to withdraw troops from Belarus after the joint military exercise is over.

downing street

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

vladimir putin, downing street, boris johnson