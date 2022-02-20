LIVE UPDATES: Kiev Forces Fire Mortars Prohibited Under Minsk Deal at Donetsk Suburbs, DPR Says

On 18 February, the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics announced the evacuation of their citizens to Russia over an escalation of tensions along the line of contact and the possibility of a full-fledged offensive by the Ukrainian army.
Ukrainian forces shelled multiple settlements in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in Ukraine’s southeast, using 120-mm calibre mortars prohibited by the Minsk agreements, the DPR mission to the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination on the ceasefire regime (JCCC) said early on Sunday.
A total of twenty 120-mm calibre mortars were launched at the settlements of Komunarivka and Staromykhailivka, according to DPR authorities.
Earlier in the night, the DPR mission said that Kiev forces had fired twelve 120-mm calibre mortars at the city of Donetsk and four 122-mm shells at the Donetsk suburb of Oleksandrivka. The outskirts of Donetsk were also targeted later in the night, with the DPR reporting that Kiev forces had fired four 120-mm calibre mortars at the settlement of Staromykhailivka and twenty four 120-mm calibre mortars at Spartak, another suburb of Donetsk. The settlement of Zaitseve in the DPR was also shelled.
On Thursday, the Ukrainian army launched an attack against the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, with Donbass authorities warning that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would order a full-scale offensive against the republics at any time.
The authorities of the DPR and the LPR started the evacuation of civilians to Russia on Friday.
On 19 February, the Lugansk People's Republic and Donetsk People's Republic announced a general mobilisation.
Tensions on the line of contact between Ukraine and the DPR and LPR have deteriorated in the past days, after Kiev intensified its shelling of the territories of the republics.
06:44 GMT 20.02.2022
Donetsk People's Republic Says Ukrainian Armed Forces Used Total of Over 1,100 Munitions Over Past 24 Hours
06:41 GMT 20.02.2022
Civilians From Donetsk Arrive at Evacuation Camp Near Border With Russia
06:30 GMT 20.02.2022
Over 40,000 Refugees From Donbass Arrive in Russia’s Rostov Region
Acting Head of the Russian Emergencies Ministry Alexander Chupriyan said on Sunday that over 40,000 refugees from Donbass have arrived in Russia's Rostov region.
06:10 GMT 20.02.2022
Donetsk People’s Republic Registers Total of 82 Ceasefire Violations on the Part of Kiev Forces Over Past 24 Hours
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The office of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire (JCCC) has reported 82 violations of the ceasefire by the Ukrainian armed forces over the past day.
"The daily summary of ceasefire violations for the period from 03:00 [01:00 GMT] on February 19 to 03:00 [01:00 GMT] on February 20. Over the past day, the representative office of the Donetsk People's Republic in the JCCC reported 82 violations of the indefinite ceasefire regime by the Ukrainian armed forces," the office said in a statement.
05:40 GMT 20.02.2022
Lugansk Mobile Operator Warned of Possible Shutdown of Mobile Communications and Internet
The Lugansk mobile operator Lugacom warned of a possible disconnection of communications and the Internet throughout the territory of the LPR.
"Mobile communications operator Lugakom informs that due to the current circumstances, in the near future there may be a lack of mobile communication with Lugacom and the Internet throughout the republic," the company said in a statement.
05:29 GMT 20.02.2022
Zelenskyy Says Grateful to US Intelligence Services, But Trusting Ukrainian Ones
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked the United States for the intelligence information it had provided, but has also noted that he trusts Ukrainian intelligence aware of the current situation on the border with Russia.
"I am grateful for the work that both of our intelligence has been doing. But the intelligence I trust is my intelligence. I trust Ukrainian intelligence who ... understand what's going on along our borders who have different intelligence sources and understand different risk based on intercepted data," Zelenskyy said in an interview with CNN on Sunday.
The Ukrainian president also stressed that he had decided to attend the Munich Security Conference, since it was important that Ukraine's "partners and friends to not agree about anything behind" Kiev.
05:13 GMT 20.02.2022
Kiev Forces Fire 120-mm Calibre Mortars Prohibited Under Minsk Deal at Donetsk Suburbs, DPR Says
The self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic’s (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination on the ceasefire regime (JCCC) says that Kiev forces have shelled the outskirts of the city of Donetsk using artillery prohibited under the Minsk agreements.
According to DPR, Kiev forces have fired four 120-mm Calibre mines at the settlement of Staromykhailivka and twenty four 120-mm calibre mines at Spartak, located in Donetsk suburbs. The settlement of Zaitseve in DPR was also shelled.
A Sputnik correspondent reported from the Donetsk city centre in the early hours of Sunday that there were sounds of explosions and artillery fire coming from the outskirts of Donetsk for three hours straight at night. Window glass and frames were rattling in the city’s central Voroshylovskyi District.