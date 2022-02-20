https://sputniknews.com/20220220/live-outside-birds-nest-stadium-in-beijing-as-winter-olympics-2022-wrap-up-1093194783.html
On Sunday evening, the closing ceremony of the 24th Winter Olympic Games takes place in Beijing as the Chinese capital is saying goodbye to the main sporting... 20.02.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from outside Bird’s Nest stadium in Beijing as the Winter Olympics 2022 closing ceremony is underway.The closing ceremony officially marks the end of the two-week global competition, bringing nations and athletes together for a final celebration.The 2022 Winter Olympics were held in Beijing from 4 to 20 February. From 4 to 13 March, Beijing will host the XIII Paralympic Winter Games, where participants will compete for 78 sets of awards.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Live Outside Bird’s Nest Stadium in Beijing as Winter Olympics 2022 Wrap Up
On Sunday evening, the closing ceremony of the 24th Winter Olympic Games takes place in Beijing as the Chinese capital is saying goodbye to the main sporting event of the year.
Sputnik is live from outside Bird’s Nest stadium in Beijing as the Winter Olympics 2022 closing ceremony is underway.
The closing ceremony officially marks the end of the two-week global competition, bringing nations and athletes together for a final celebration.
The 2022 Winter Olympics were held in Beijing from 4 to 20 February. From 4 to 13 March, Beijing will host the XIII Paralympic Winter Games, where participants will compete for 78 sets of awards.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!