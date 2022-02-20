https://sputniknews.com/20220220/live-outside-birds-nest-stadium-in-beijing-as-winter-olympics-2022-wrap-up-1093194783.html

Live Outside Bird’s Nest Stadium in Beijing as Winter Olympics 2022 Wrap Up

On Sunday evening, the closing ceremony of the 24th Winter Olympic Games takes place in Beijing as the Chinese capital is saying goodbye to the main sporting... 20.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022 winter olympic games in beijing

sport

olympic games

ceremony

Sputnik is live from outside Bird’s Nest stadium in Beijing as the Winter Olympics 2022 closing ceremony is underway.The closing ceremony officially marks the end of the two-week global competition, bringing nations and athletes together for a final celebration.The 2022 Winter Olympics were held in Beijing from 4 to 20 February. From 4 to 13 March, Beijing will host the XIII Paralympic Winter Games, where participants will compete for 78 sets of awards.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

2022

sport, olympic games, ceremony