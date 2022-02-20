https://sputniknews.com/20220220/kremlin-putin-informed-macron-of-nato-effort-to-push-kiev-into-military-solution-in-donbass-1093207433.html

Putin Points to NATO Effort to Push Kiev Into Military Solution in Donbass During Call With Macron

The Donbass has seen a dramatic escalation of military activity in recent days, with local militias and Kiev forces accusing one another of back-and-forth... 20.02.2022, Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin brought up NATO's efforts to pump Ukraine up with arms and encourage Kiev to try to resolve the conflict in Donbass by force during Sunday's conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, according to a Kremlin readout."As a result, civilians from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics suffer, and have been forced to evacuate to Russia to escape the intensifying shelling," the readout added."Taking into account the acuteness of the current state of affairs, the presidents considered it expedient to intensify the search for solutions through diplomatic means through foreign ministries and political advisors to the leaders of the countries of the Normandy Format. These contacts are designed to help restore the ceasefire and ensure progress in resolving the conflict around Donbass," the Kremlin readout stated.Russia's security concerns vis-a-vis NATO were also brought up, according to the Kremlin, with Putin said to have "reiterated the need for the United States and NATO to take Russia's demands for security guarantees seriously and to respond to them in a specific and to the point manner."France Sets Sights on 'New European Security Order'The Elysee Palace issued its own statement following Sunday's phone call, saying that Putin and Macron had agreed to search for a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis. The presidents agreed on several measures, according to the Elysee, including: 1) the resumption of work in the framework of the Normandy format, 2) efforts to ensure the meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group later Sunday to secure a ceasefire in the Donbass, 3) commitment to a diplomatic solution to the Donbass crisis via "intense diplomatic work carried out in the coming days and weeks," including a meeting between Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian in Paris, 4) a firm commitment by Russia and France to carry out actions to "avoid escalation, reduce risks and preserve peace."

