BREAKING: Kiev's Forces Attempted to Attack LPR's Positions, Sustained Casualties, Lugansk Says
Kiev's Forces Attempted to Attack LPR's Positions, Sustained Casualties, Lugansk Says
Kiev's Forces Attempted to Attack LPR's Positions, Sustained Casualties, Lugansk Says
Ukrainian forces shelled multiple settlements overnight in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in Ukraine's southeast, according to the DPR mission to the...
The Ukrainian forces attempted to attack the positions of the People's Militia of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), but suffered losses and retreated, the people's police of the LPR said. "At around 5 am on 20 February, fighters of the 79th Airborne Assault Brigade made an attempt to attack the positions of the People's Militia in the area of the settlement of Pionerskoye, crossing the Seversky Donets River. As a result of the clash, the enemy suffered losses and retreated," the People's Militia said in a statement.A thwarted attack by Kiev forces led to the destruction of five houses and casualties among the civil population, the LPR people's police said."The criminal actions of the Ukrainian armed groups led to the destruction of 5 residential buildings and casualties among the civilian population. Additional data is being specified," the police said in a statement.
ukraine

Kiev's Forces Attempted to Attack LPR's Positions, Sustained Casualties, Lugansk Says

05:56 GMT 20.02.2022 (Updated: 06:18 GMT 20.02.2022)
Ukrainian forces shelled multiple settlements overnight in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in Ukraine’s southeast, according to the DPR mission to the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination on the ceasefire regime (JCCC).
The Ukrainian forces attempted to attack the positions of the People's Militia of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), but suffered losses and retreated, the people's police of the LPR said.
"At around 5 am on 20 February, fighters of the 79th Airborne Assault Brigade made an attempt to attack the positions of the People's Militia in the area of the settlement of Pionerskoye, crossing the Seversky Donets River. As a result of the clash, the enemy suffered losses and retreated," the People's Militia said in a statement.
A thwarted attack by Kiev forces led to the destruction of five houses and casualties among the civil population, the LPR people's police said.
"The criminal actions of the Ukrainian armed groups led to the destruction of 5 residential buildings and casualties among the civilian population. Additional data is being specified," the police said in a statement.
