Gurugram Building Collapse: Chintels Paradiso Residents in India Stage Protest, Seeking CBI Probe
Scores of residents of the Chintels Paradiso apartment complex and nearby housing complexes staged a protest on Sunday demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the high-rise roof collapse in India's Haryana state’s Gurugram city."Two innocent lives were lost, and one fellow resident was seriously injured. Our fellow residents of D tower have been displaced from their homes, and the residents of other Chintels Paradiso towers have been staying in a state of fear and anguish in an unsafe environment, so we need immediate action against those guilty," Lalit Kapoor, a resident, told Indian news agency IANS.Another protesting community resident shared, "We have already invested our savings in this society and are now forced to spend the nights in the open. We are scared to enter the premises. We require stringent action against those who are guilty."Following the tragedy which occurred on 10 February, at least five Gurugram apartment towers were declared unfit for living, with people living in those buildings being asked to move out.Two police cases have been filed against all the directors of the real estate company Chintels India Limited as well asChairman of Chintels India Ltd Ashok Solomon; structure engineer, architect and contractor.While Gurugram police have yet to arrest the accused named in the police case, angry residents took to the streets holding placards and seeking the "immediate arrest" of not just the accused but also the government officials who gave an occupation certificate (OC) for these apartments."The protest was against the inaction of the government and administration, because even after several days, despite all our pleas, the Central Government, Haryana government, and senior administrative officials have nod taken any action, and the builder Chintels India Ltd and other Government officials responsible for this are roaming freely," Sonia, another resident said.The police officials are awaiting the structural audit report regarding the reasons for the collapse of floors of the residential tower and will be taking action accordingly.
Gurugram Building Collapse: Chintels Paradiso Residents in India Stage Protest, Seeking CBI Probe
