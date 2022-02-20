https://sputniknews.com/20220220/florida-inmates-death-in-transit-sees-10-prison-guards-placed-on-leave-one-resign-1093190185.html

Florida Inmate’s Death in Transit Sees 10 Prison Guards Placed on Leave, One Resign

The FDC statement did not detail who the prisoner was, why they were being transported, or how they died. The matter, according to a statement released by the agency, is an “open and active investigation,” and “the victim and staff member names cannot be released.”The prisoner was being held at Dade Correctional Institution, according to Molly Best, a spokeswoman for the FDC. The individual was pronounced dead “while the transport van was stopped at Florida Women’s Reception Center,” a Florida state prison for women located in the town of Ocala, approximately 345 miles north of Dade.The Miami Herald learned of the death through a source and questioned the FDC on Friday evening before any public statement had been released. The following morning the FDC released a statement and made the death public.The FDC statement revealed that the Dade Correctional Institution warden had recently been replaced, and offered that the “new warden is conducting a holistic review of facility operations.”Dixon was appointed secretary in 2021. Florida has the United States' third-largest state prison system. The Dade Correctional Institution is a mixed security class prison and is routinely considered one of the most dangerous jails in Florida.

