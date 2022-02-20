International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 13.01.2022
Russia-NATO Row on European Security
Russia proposed draft agreements on security guarantees for NATO and the US in late 2021 requesting the alliance not to expand eastward as Moscow considers such a move a threat to its national security. NATO insists it will not allow its "Open Door" policy to be slammed shut.
https://sputniknews.com/20220220/finnish-president-says-no-reason-to-revise-countrys-position-on-not-joining-nato-1093210950.html
Finnish President Says No Reason to Revise Country's Position on Not Joining NATO
Finnish President Says No Reason to Revise Country's Position on Not Joining NATO
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said he sees no reason to revise the country's policy of not joining NATO, but acknowledged that such... 20.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-20T15:59+0000
2022-02-20T16:01+0000
russia-nato row on european security
finland
nato
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103893/65/1038936594_0:0:3001:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_957df87ddab1aa195f005f6ea3af01d5.jpg
Speaking with CNN, Niinisto was asked whether the current crisis in Ukraine may sway Finland, which has a 130 mile-long border with Russia and, like Kiev, is not a NATO member, to rethink its position on not joining the alliance."There's a lot of discussion on this subject just now, and I think we'll continue that discussion. And depending on what really happens in Ukraine, it might even get a lot more likely," Niinisto said.He added though that at the moment, he does not see the reasons for “any dramatic, sudden change,” stressing that this issue has to be thoroughly thought.Meanwhile, Niinisto noted that the contemporary international security situation is "colder" than it was during the Cold War.“I think that we're actually almost in a 'colder' situation than we were in the traditional Cold War, because then we had at least some agreements between the United States and the Soviet Union, limiting weapons and so on. Now we do not have actually anything, no agreements anymore. This makes the situation much more vulnerable," Niinisto said.
finland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103893/65/1038936594_0:0:3001:2250_1920x0_80_0_0_b59ead402ee5479e3e3572bc867db089.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
finland, nato

Finnish President Says No Reason to Revise Country's Position on Not Joining NATO

15:59 GMT 20.02.2022 (Updated: 16:01 GMT 20.02.2022)
© AP Photo / RONI LEHTI / Lehtikuva via AP, FILEIn this file photo dated Aug. 29, 2014, NATO naval mine countermeasure vessels berth in Turku, Finland, during the international Northern Coasts 2014 (NOCO14) military exercise
In this file photo dated Aug. 29, 2014, NATO naval mine countermeasure vessels berth in Turku, Finland, during the international Northern Coasts 2014 (NOCO14) military exercise - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.02.2022
© AP Photo / RONI LEHTI / Lehtikuva via AP, FILE
SubscribeGoogle news
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said he sees no reason to revise the country's policy of not joining NATO, but acknowledged that such discussions are currently taking place amid the worsening situation in Ukraine.
Speaking with CNN, Niinisto was asked whether the current crisis in Ukraine may sway Finland, which has a 130 mile-long border with Russia and, like Kiev, is not a NATO member, to rethink its position on not joining the alliance.
"There's a lot of discussion on this subject just now, and I think we'll continue that discussion. And depending on what really happens in Ukraine, it might even get a lot more likely," Niinisto said.
He added though that at the moment, he does not see the reasons for “any dramatic, sudden change,” stressing that this issue has to be thoroughly thought.
Meanwhile, Niinisto noted that the contemporary international security situation is "colder" than it was during the Cold War.
“I think that we're actually almost in a 'colder' situation than we were in the traditional Cold War, because then we had at least some agreements between the United States and the Soviet Union, limiting weapons and so on. Now we do not have actually anything, no agreements anymore. This makes the situation much more vulnerable," Niinisto said.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала