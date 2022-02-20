https://sputniknews.com/20220220/finnish-president-says-no-reason-to-revise-countrys-position-on-not-joining-nato-1093210950.html
Finnish President Says No Reason to Revise Country's Position on Not Joining NATO
Speaking with CNN, Niinisto was asked whether the current crisis in Ukraine may sway Finland, which has a 130 mile-long border with Russia and, like Kiev, is not a NATO member, to rethink its position on not joining the alliance."There's a lot of discussion on this subject just now, and I think we'll continue that discussion. And depending on what really happens in Ukraine, it might even get a lot more likely," Niinisto said.He added though that at the moment, he does not see the reasons for “any dramatic, sudden change,” stressing that this issue has to be thoroughly thought.Meanwhile, Niinisto noted that the contemporary international security situation is "colder" than it was during the Cold War.“I think that we're actually almost in a 'colder' situation than we were in the traditional Cold War, because then we had at least some agreements between the United States and the Soviet Union, limiting weapons and so on. Now we do not have actually anything, no agreements anymore. This makes the situation much more vulnerable," Niinisto said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said he sees no reason to revise the country's policy of not joining NATO, but acknowledged that such discussions are currently taking place amid the worsening situation in Ukraine.
Speaking with CNN, Niinisto was asked whether the current crisis in Ukraine
may sway Finland, which has a 130 mile-long border with Russia and, like Kiev, is not a NATO member, to rethink its position on not joining the alliance.
"There's a lot of discussion on this subject just now, and I think we'll continue that discussion. And depending on what really happens in Ukraine, it might even get a lot more likely," Niinisto said.
He added though that at the moment, he does not see the reasons for “any dramatic, sudden change,” stressing that this issue has to be thoroughly thought.
Meanwhile, Niinisto noted that the contemporary international security situation is "colder" than it was during the Cold War.
“I think that we're actually almost in a 'colder' situation than we were in the traditional Cold War, because then we had at least some agreements between the United States and the Soviet Union, limiting weapons and so on. Now we do not have actually anything, no agreements anymore. This makes the situation much more vulnerable," Niinisto said.