Finland Wins Men's Ice Hockey Gold at Beijing Olympic Games

The Russian team had been hoping to repeat it previous Olympic success in men’s hockey, as it met Finland in Sunday’s gold medal game - the final competition... 20.02.2022, Sputnik International

olympic games

Finland beat defending champions Russia 2-1 on Sunday to win the country's first gold medal in ice hockey at the Beijing Olympic Games.Russia had scored first on a power-play goal by Mikhail Grigorenko in the opening period. However, the Finnish side went on the attack to regain controll of the game, winning with goals by Ville Pokka and Hannes Bjorninen.The Russian squad had advanced to Sunday’s finale after beating Sweden in a semifinal on Friday that included a 17-shot shootout. Finland had beat Slovakia, 2-0.

