Finland Wins Men's Ice Hockey Gold at Beijing Olympic Games
06:23 GMT 20.02.2022 (Updated: 06:36 GMT 20.02.2022)
© SputnikUrgent
© Sputnik
The Russian team had been hoping to repeat it previous Olympic success in men’s hockey, as it met Finland in Sunday’s gold medal game - the final competition of the Beijing Games.
Finland beat defending champions Russia 2-1 on Sunday to win the country's first gold medal in ice hockey at the Beijing Olympic Games.
Russia had scored first on a power-play goal by Mikhail Grigorenko in the opening period. However, the Finnish side went on the attack to regain controll of the game, winning with goals by Ville Pokka and Hannes Bjorninen.
Unbelievable!— Olympics (@Olympics) February 20, 2022
Finland has won men’s #IceHockey #Gold!
This is the country’s first Ice Hockey gold medal and their first Olympic medal in any team sport! Amazing!#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/tND7VLqJXF
HISTORY MADE! For the first time ever, @leijonat has won a gold medal in #Olympic #icehockey! Congrats!🇫🇮🥇#Beijing2022 #Olympics #Finland #Suomi #gold #goldmedal #winterolympics #Beijing #hockey #jääkiekko @OlympicTeamFI pic.twitter.com/9cIuZb4FKe— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) February 20, 2022
The Russian squad had advanced to Sunday’s finale after beating Sweden in a semifinal on Friday that included a 17-shot shootout. Finland had beat Slovakia, 2-0.