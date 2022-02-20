International
https://sputniknews.com/20220220/death-toll-from-heavy-rainfalls-in-brazil-increases-to-152-reports-say-1093194588.html
Death Toll From Heavy Rainfalls in Brazil Increases to 152, Reports Say
Death Toll From Heavy Rainfalls in Brazil Increases to 152, Reports Say
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - The number of people, who have died in the Brazilian town of Petropolis north of Rio de Janeiro as a result of heavy rainfalls and... 20.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-20T07:55+0000
2022-02-20T07:55+0000
latin america
brazil
flood
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/14/1093194559_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_fe6f279f6b2523574afafc03313b9eb4.jpg
On Saturday, media reported about 136 victims. The Brazilian Institute of Forensic Medicine said that 27 minors were among the dead.According to the G1 broadcaster, 165 more people remain missing, 967 were left homeless.Fog hinders the search for survivors, the news portal said.Heavy rainfalls hit Brazil on Tuesday, triggering deadly landslides and flooding. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tasked his ministers to assist the victims of floods in Petropolis.Governor of Rio de Janeiro Claudio Castro calls the rainfall the heaviest since 1932.
brazil
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/14/1093194559_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b8424c878094eac703961244e8c4bea9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
latin america, brazil, flood

Death Toll From Heavy Rainfalls in Brazil Increases to 152, Reports Say

07:55 GMT 20.02.2022
© REUTERS / RICARDO MORAESA man observes damaged public buses at a river after pouring rains in Petropolis, Brazil
A man observes damaged public buses at a river after pouring rains in Petropolis, Brazil - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.02.2022
© REUTERS / RICARDO MORAES
SubscribeGoogle news
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - The number of people, who have died in the Brazilian town of Petropolis north of Rio de Janeiro as a result of heavy rainfalls and subsequent landslides, has increased to 152, media reported.
On Saturday, media reported about 136 victims. The Brazilian Institute of Forensic Medicine said that 27 minors were among the dead.
According to the G1 broadcaster, 165 more people remain missing, 967 were left homeless.
Fog hinders the search for survivors, the news portal said.
Heavy rainfalls hit Brazil on Tuesday, triggering deadly landslides and flooding. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tasked his ministers to assist the victims of floods in Petropolis.
Governor of Rio de Janeiro Claudio Castro calls the rainfall the heaviest since 1932.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала