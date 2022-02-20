https://sputniknews.com/20220220/death-toll-from-heavy-rainfalls-in-brazil-increases-to-152-reports-say-1093194588.html

Death Toll From Heavy Rainfalls in Brazil Increases to 152, Reports Say

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - The number of people, who have died in the Brazilian town of Petropolis north of Rio de Janeiro as a result of heavy rainfalls and... 20.02.2022

On Saturday, media reported about 136 victims. The Brazilian Institute of Forensic Medicine said that 27 minors were among the dead.According to the G1 broadcaster, 165 more people remain missing, 967 were left homeless.Fog hinders the search for survivors, the news portal said.Heavy rainfalls hit Brazil on Tuesday, triggering deadly landslides and flooding. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tasked his ministers to assist the victims of floods in Petropolis.Governor of Rio de Janeiro Claudio Castro calls the rainfall the heaviest since 1932.

