https://sputniknews.com/20220220/dc-authorities-mulling-reinstallation-of-fences-as-us-capital-braces-for-freedom-convoy-protests--1093189554.html

DC Authorities Mulling Reinstallation of Fences as US Capital Braces for 'Freedom Convoy' Protests

DC Authorities Mulling Reinstallation of Fences as US Capital Braces for 'Freedom Convoy' Protests

After three weeks of demonstrations against sweeping COVID-19 vaccine mandates, authorities are pushing back against a trucker-led movement by towing lorries... 20.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-20T03:43+0000

2022-02-20T03:43+0000

2022-02-20T03:41+0000

donald trump

us

washington dc

joe biden

us capitol police (uscp)

fence

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/14/1093189238_0:339:3022:2039_1920x0_80_0_0_337f2a417764900fe3850b139466cfd2.jpg

Familiar fencing may once again be erected in Washington, DC, as authorities prep for 'The People's Convoy,' a collection of US-based truckers demanding rollbacks on COVID-19 vaccine mandates and related masking requirements. The United States Capitol Police (USCP) acknowledged the planned protest in a Friday statement, noting that the demonstration—slated to begin on February 23—will likely coincide with US President Joe Biden's first State of the Union (SOTU) address on March 1. The USCP pledged to "facilitate lawful First Amendment activity," with assistance from local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, including DC's Metropolitan Police Department, the US Park Police, US Secret Service, the DC National Guard, and additional allied agencies. Capitol Police and the Secret Service are collaborating to draft a contingency plan and preemptive measures that can be taken to ensure the demonstration does not mirror the situation in Canada. Authorities throughout the US have recently been put on high alert concerning the possibility of some truckers launching an anti-vaccine mandate demonstration. While DC is the present venue, some far-right protesters attempted to organize a convoy to descend on Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, California, but were unable to draw the necessary crowd on short notice.She detailed that the group is expected to include some 1,000 trucks, and will amass more demonstrators as the convoy advances via Interstate 40, from Barstow, California, to DC. "Safety precautions" are being taken in preparation for expected counter-protesters, Steele said.

https://sputniknews.com/20220219/protesters-rally-in-central-ottawa-as-canada-hit-by-freedom-convoy-demos-1093183813.html

washington dc

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evan Craighead

Evan Craighead

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evan Craighead

donald trump, us, washington dc, joe biden, us capitol police (uscp), fence