Canadian 'Freedom Convoy' Losing Steam as Riot Police Carry Out Historic Show of Force in Ottawa
Hundreds of Canadian police officers donning riot gear took to Ottawa on Saturday to retake control of the streets around the besieged capital's Parliament...
04:09 GMT 20.02.2022
© AP Photo / Robert BumstedPolice block protesters after taking the main street where trucks are parked in Ottawa near Parliament hill on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Police resumed pushing back protesters on Saturday after arresting more than 100 and towing away vehicles in Canada’s besieged capital, and scores of trucks left under the pressure, raising authorities’ hopes for an end to the three-week protest against the country’s COVID-19 restrictions. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)
Police block protesters after taking the main street where trucks are parked in Ottawa near Parliament hill on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Police resumed pushing back protesters on Saturday after arresting more than 100 and towing away vehicles in Canada’s besieged capital, and scores of trucks left under the pressure, raising authorities’ hopes for an end to the three-week protest against the country’s COVID-19 restrictions. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted) - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.02.2022
© AP Photo / Robert Bumsted
Evan Craighead
Hundreds of Canadian police officers donning riot gear took to Ottawa on Saturday to retake control of the streets around the besieged capital's Parliament buildings. Authorities in Ottawa stated that although smaller demonstrations have continued in the city, police intend to crack down on any "unlawful occupation."
Freedom Convoy demonstrations appear to be winding down in Ottawa after riot police equipped with batons and guns carried out dispersal operations to remove the remaining protesters from the capital's streets.
Along with more than 170 arrests, several investigations have been launched due to weapons seizures.
"We’re not going anywhere until you have your streets back," said Ottawa Interim Police Chief Steve Bell, as reported by the Associated Press.
Bell stressed that demonstrators who refuse to disperse will face "financial sanctions and criminal charges."
The day prior, officers on horseback appeared to incite the crowd as they pushed back against protesters.
Authorities claim that demonstrators were "putting children at risk" by bringing their kids to the police line.
Organizers with 'Freedom Convoy 2022,' a key group apart of the demonstration, issued a statement on Friday calling for truckers to move from around the Canadian Parliament buildings to "avoid further brutality."
Nevertheless, dozens of lorries were towed away by tow truck operators who protected their identities by donning neon green ski masks and taping their decals.
