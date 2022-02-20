https://sputniknews.com/20220220/canadian-freedom-convoy-losing-steam-as-riot-police-carry-out-historic-show-of-force-in-ottawa-1093190461.html

Canadian 'Freedom Convoy' Losing Steam as Riot Police Carry Out Historic Show of Force in Ottawa

Hundreds of Canadian police officers donning riot gear took to Ottawa on Saturday to retake control of the streets around the besieged capital's Parliament... 20.02.2022, Sputnik International

Freedom Convoy demonstrations appear to be winding down in Ottawa after riot police equipped with batons and guns carried out dispersal operations to remove the remaining protesters from the capital's streets. Along with more than 170 arrests, several investigations have been launched due to weapons seizures. Bell stressed that demonstrators who refuse to disperse will face "financial sanctions and criminal charges." The day prior, officers on horseback appeared to incite the crowd as they pushed back against protesters. Authorities claim that demonstrators were "putting children at risk" by bringing their kids to the police line. Organizers with 'Freedom Convoy 2022,' a key group apart of the demonstration, issued a statement on Friday calling for truckers to move from around the Canadian Parliament buildings to "avoid further brutality." Nevertheless, dozens of lorries were towed away by tow truck operators who protected their identities by donning neon green ski masks and taping their decals.

