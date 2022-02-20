https://sputniknews.com/20220220/calling-it-a-day-amir-khan-mulls-quitting-boxing-after-loss-to-kell-brook-1093198204.html
'Calling it a Day'? Amir Khan Mulls Quitting Boxing After Loss to Kell Brook
'Calling it a Day'? Amir Khan Mulls Quitting Boxing After Loss to Kell Brook
At the Saturday boxing tournament in Manchester the main event was the fight between the principal British rivals, the former welterweight champion, Kell... 20.02.2022, Sputnik International
On Saturday, Kell Brook defeated the former holder of the belt in two weight classes, his 63.5 kg compatriot Amir Khan. The 12-round fight, held in Manchester, ended with Brook's victory by technical knockout in the sixth round.
Khan already in the first round twice found himself on the verge of a knockdown, but managed to stay on his feet. He also came close to falling in the third and fifth rounds. In the sixth round, after a series of blows, Khan closed on the defensive, and the judge decided to stop the fight, given the condition of the boxer. 35-year-old Brook won his 40th victory (28 by knockout) with three defeats.
At the Saturday boxing tournament in Manchester the main event was the fight between the principal British rivals, the former welterweight champion, Kell "Special" Brook, and Amir Khan. Brook scored a landslide victory via TKO in the 6th round.
Amir Khan, a former world champion in the super lightweight and welterweight classes (34-6, 21 KOs) is mulling an end his career after the disastrous Saturday defeat against Kell Brook.
“I’m very upset,” Khan said as quoted by the Daily Mail. “I just couldn’t get it going. I have fallen a little bit short.”
“I need to sit down with my family but it is more towards the end of my career. The love of the sport isn’t there anymore. That is a sign for me that I should maybe be calling it a day,” he added.
Amir Khan
said that he was “an old man now” and that he wants to “to spend time with kids.”
Khan noted that he “always said I didn’t want boxing to send me into retirement; I want to retire from boxing myself.”
On Saturday, Kell Brook defeated the former holder of the belt in two weight classes, his 63.5 kg compatriot Amir Khan. The 12-round fight, held in Manchester, ended with Brook's victory by technical knockout in the sixth round.
Khan already in the first round twice found himself on the verge of a knockdown, but managed to stay on his feet. He also came close to falling in the third and fifth rounds. In the sixth round, after a series of blows, Khan closed on the defensive, and the judge decided to stop the fight, given the condition of the boxer.
35-year-old Brook won his 40th victory (28 by knockout) with three defeats.