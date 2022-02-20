https://sputniknews.com/20220220/boater-falls-into-ocean-swims-5-hours-to-oil-rig-helped-by-angel-seal-1093200254.html

Boater Falls Into Ocean, Swims 5 Hours to Oil Rig 'Helped' by 'Angel' Seal

Boater Falls Into Ocean, Swims 5 Hours to Oil Rig 'Helped' by 'Angel' Seal

The man believes his survival was truly miraculous as he had to swim in chilling waters and in complete darkness for hours. 20.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-20T16:39+0000

2022-02-20T16:39+0000

2022-02-20T16:39+0000

us

california

boat

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/06/1082273353_0:10:1280:730_1920x0_80_0_0_c164480c618edc59d68c300b12ba2a45.jpg

A boater from California who fell into the Santa Barbara Channel in the middle of the night earlier this month told reporters that he was preparing to die until a seal came to his rescue and pushed him to a nearby oil rig. In an interview with ABC7, Scott Thompson said he accidentally fell overboard while on his boat several miles off the coast of Santa Barbara. His boat sped away and he was left alone in the water wearing only shorts and a T-shirt. There wasn't even moonlight to guide him, he said, adding that he noticed an oil rig and decided to swim towards it as the coast was too far away. As he swam, he suddenly heard a splash and felt something touch his leg. It took him five hours to reach the rig, where he was rescued and given medical aid. He was then taken to hospital and treated for hypothermia.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sofia Chegodaeva

Sofia Chegodaeva

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sofia Chegodaeva

us, california, boat