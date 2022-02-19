https://sputniknews.com/20220219/weekly-news-roundup-russian-invasion-hoax-flops-biden-seizes-afghan-money-1093161694.html
Weekly News Roundup; Russian Invasion Hoax Flops; Biden Seizes Afghan Money
Weekly News Roundup; Russian Invasion Hoax Flops; Biden Seizes Afghan Money
The US State Department claims that Russia would invade Ukraine on Wednesday have fallen flat. 19.02.2022, Sputnik International
Weekly News Roundup; Russian Invasion Hoax Flops; Biden Seizes Afghan Money
The US State Department claims that Russia would invade Ukraine on Wednesday have fallen flat.
Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to wrap up the important stories for the week. Police in Canada have begun arresting anti-mandate protesters. Also, we discuss the failed Russian invasion claims and the US media's greatest misses.Jack Rasmus, professor in economics and politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economic stories for the week. The end of pandemic economic measures is having a dramatic effect on child poverty. Also, we discuss the latest problems in the stock market, as well as the inflation outlook for the coming year.Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss the NATO crisis. The Russian invasion seems to have either been cancelled or was never planned. Also, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken admits that he has no clue why Russia would invade Ukraine, and the Pentagon is set to get another raise in its 2023 budget.Dr. Colin Campbell, a Washington, DC, news correspondent, and Margaret Flowers, pediatrician and health reform activist, join us to discuss this week's stories. The Supreme Court nomination may be impeded by Congressional infighting. Also, we discuss the bloated Pentagon budget, the spike in child poverty, and fake Russian invasion claims.Niko House, political activist, independent journalist and podcaster, and Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net & CounterPunch and the author of "Danger to Society: Against Vaccine Passports," come together to talk politics. The John Durham investigation has turned up credible evidence that the Clinton campaign paid operatives to spy on the office of the former president. Also, we discuss Nord Stream 2 and the US war on its own citizens with domestic terrorism laws.
Weekly News Roundup; Russian Invasion Hoax Flops; Biden Seizes Afghan Money
The US State Department claims that Russia would invade Ukraine on Wednesday have fallen flat.
Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to wrap up the important stories for the week. Police in Canada have begun arresting anti-mandate protesters. Also, we discuss the failed Russian invasion claims and the US media's greatest misses.
Jack Rasmus, professor in economics and politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economic stories for the week. The end of pandemic economic measures is having a dramatic effect on child poverty. Also, we discuss the latest problems in the stock market, as well as the inflation outlook for the coming year.
Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss the NATO crisis. The Russian invasion seems to have either been cancelled or was never planned. Also, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken admits that he has no clue why Russia would invade Ukraine, and the Pentagon is set to get another raise in its 2023 budget.
Dr. Colin Campbell, a Washington, DC, news correspondent, and Margaret Flowers, pediatrician and health reform activist, join us to discuss this week's stories. The Supreme Court nomination may be impeded by Congressional infighting. Also, we discuss the bloated Pentagon budget, the spike in child poverty, and fake Russian invasion claims.
Niko House
, political activist, independent journalist and podcaster, and Jim Kavanagh
, writer at thepolemicist.net
& CounterPunch and the author of "Danger to Society: Against Vaccine Passports," come together to talk politics. The John Durham investigation has turned up credible evidence that the Clinton campaign paid operatives to spy on the office of the former president. Also, we discuss Nord Stream 2 and the US war on its own citizens with domestic terrorism laws.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com