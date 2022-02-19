International
WATCH: Pedestrians Blown Off Their Feet, Knocked Down as Storm Eunice Sweeps Across UK
WATCH: Pedestrians Blown Off Their Feet, Knocked Down as Storm Eunice Sweeps Across UK
On Friday, a 100 mph windstorm hit the UK. Millions of Britons were urged to stay home, as Storm Eunice turned out to be the most powerful storm to slam Great... 19.02.2022, Sputnik International
The United Kingdom has been hit by Storm Eunice, with wind gusts reaching a record-breaking 55.5 meters per second. Shocking videos from social media show the true strength of the storm, as wind gusts were so powerful that pedestrians fell to the ground and had to crawl, fighting the storm.All train services in London and the football match between Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest were cancelled.Storm Eunice damaged the roof of London's famous O2 Arena.The London Ambulance Service (LAS) said that two people had been injured during the storm.Earlier in London, as well as in the south-east of England, red-level weather danger was declared. London firefighters said they received over 550 calls in just 2.5 hours on Friday, more than the 24-hour average.At least three people were killed in the hurricane in England when they were struck by falling trees. Dozens of victims sought help with injuries. Two hundred thousand homes have been left without electricity. The UK National Weather Service is warning of strong winds that will continue to rage across the southwest coast of England and much of Wales on Saturday.
europe, uk, storm

WATCH: Pedestrians Blown Off Their Feet, Knocked Down as Storm Eunice Sweeps Across UK

06:22 GMT 19.02.2022
© REUTERS / KEVIN COOMBS A woman walks past a fallen tree on a side street in Fulham during Storm Eunice, in London
A woman walks past a fallen tree on a side street in Fulham during Storm Eunice, in London - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.02.2022
© REUTERS / KEVIN COOMBS
On Friday, a 100 mph windstorm hit the UK. Millions of Britons were urged to stay home, as Storm Eunice turned out to be the most powerful storm to slam Great Britain in at least 30 years.
The United Kingdom has been hit by Storm Eunice, with wind gusts reaching a record-breaking 55.5 meters per second. Shocking videos from social media show the true strength of the storm, as wind gusts were so powerful that pedestrians fell to the ground and had to crawl, fighting the storm.
All train services in London and the football match between Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest were cancelled.
Storm Eunice damaged the roof of London's famous O2 Arena.
The London Ambulance Service (LAS) said that two people had been injured during the storm.
Earlier in London, as well as in the south-east of England, red-level weather danger was declared. London firefighters said they received over 550 calls in just 2.5 hours on Friday, more than the 24-hour average.
At least three people were killed in the hurricane in England when they were struck by falling trees. Dozens of victims sought help with injuries. Two hundred thousand homes have been left without electricity. The UK National Weather Service is warning of strong winds that will continue to rage across the southwest coast of England and much of Wales on Saturday.
