https://sputniknews.com/20220219/ukrainian-intelligence-agent-involved-in-car-bombing-in-central-donetsk-detained--media-1093181576.html

Ukrainian Intelligence Agent Involved in Car Bombing in Central Donetsk Detained – Media

Ukrainian Intelligence Agent Involved in Car Bombing in Central Donetsk Detained – Media

A powerful car bomb exploded outside the building housing the government of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic on Friday evening. The vehicle... 19.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-19T15:08+0000

2022-02-19T15:08+0000

2022-02-19T15:29+0000

dpr

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

A Ukrainian intelligence agent involved in blowing up the car of Denis Sinenkov, the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) police force, has been detained, Russia's Channel One reported on Saturday.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

dpr