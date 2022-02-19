International
Ukrainian Intelligence Agent Involved in Car Bombing in Central Donetsk Detained – Media
A powerful car bomb exploded outside the building housing the government of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic on Friday evening. The vehicle... 19.02.2022, Sputnik International
A Ukrainian intelligence agent involved in blowing up the car of Denis Sinenkov, the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) police force, has been detained, Russia's Channel One reported on Saturday.
Ukrainian Intelligence Agent Involved in Car Bombing in Central Donetsk Detained – Media

15:08 GMT 19.02.2022 (Updated: 15:29 GMT 19.02.2022)
A powerful car bomb exploded outside the building housing the government of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic on Friday evening. The vehicle belonged to local militia chief Denis Sinenkov.
