https://sputniknews.com/20220219/ukrainian-intelligence-agent-involved-in-car-bombing-in-central-donetsk-detained--media-1093181576.html
Ukrainian Intelligence Agent Involved in Car Bombing in Central Donetsk Detained – Media
Ukrainian Intelligence Agent Involved in Car Bombing in Central Donetsk Detained – Media
A powerful car bomb exploded outside the building housing the government of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic on Friday evening. The vehicle... 19.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-19T15:08+0000
2022-02-19T15:08+0000
2022-02-19T15:29+0000
dpr
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
A Ukrainian intelligence agent involved in blowing up the car of Denis Sinenkov, the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) police force, has been detained, Russia's Channel One reported on Saturday.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
dpr
Ukrainian Intelligence Agent Involved in Car Bombing in Central Donetsk Detained – Media
15:08 GMT 19.02.2022 (Updated: 15:29 GMT 19.02.2022) Subscribe
Being updated
A powerful car bomb exploded outside the building housing the government of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic on Friday evening. The vehicle belonged to local militia chief Denis Sinenkov.
A Ukrainian intelligence agent involved in blowing up the car of Denis Sinenkov, the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) police force, has been detained, Russia's Channel One reported
on Saturday.