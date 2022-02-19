https://sputniknews.com/20220219/uk-will-need-up-to-500m-to-recover-as-eunice-kills-four-leaves-200000-homes-with-no-power-1093180371.html

UK Will Need Up to £500m to Recover as Eunice Kills Four, Leaves 200,000 Homes With No Power



Several lost lives, power outages, toppled trees, flying debris and traffic chaos – this is what the UK woke up to on Saturday as recovery efforts got underway... 19.02.2022, Sputnik International

Storm Eunice, described by weathermen as one of the worst to have pummeled England in decades, has left the country facing a challenging recovery effort estimated to be worth £500 million, with at least four people killed in the UK and Ireland.As record-breaking gales of 122mph were registered on the Isle of Wight, driven by the "once in a century" storm, the inclement weather caused the deaths of a woman in her 30s in London, a man in his 20s in Hampshire, and a man in his 50s in Merseyside. A 59-year-old Wexford County Council employee was killed while clearing fallen debris on Friday.More than 200,000 homes remain without power, with energy companies working speedily to remedy the situation compounded by toppled trees and debris.Travel chaos wrought by the weather system was set to continue throughout the weekend,with UK Transport SecretaryGrant Shapps saying he expected travel disruption for "another day or two".Furthermore, parts of England are forecast to be hit by up to 8in of snow this weekend, as the Met Office issued a yellow warning for heavy snow in Yorkshire and Lancashire.A yellow wind warning remains for much of the south coast of England and South Wales on Saturday.According to South Western Railway, it was in the process of clearing more than 40 fallen trees blocking its routes. Saturday afternoon saw some lines reopened on the Great Western Railway, with the Stansted Express suspended until further notice.Flights at Gatwick, Heathrow and Manchester airports are currently mostly back to normal.On Friday, coastal areas of south-west England and south Wales, along with south-east England, had been on alert after red weather warnings were issued by the Met Office, indicating a danger to life.Some landmark buildings sustained damage in the storm, with the roof of the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London ripped and the spire of St Thomas Church in Wells, Somerset toppled.More than 430 flights had been cancelled or diverted due to the weather, leaving London City Airport closed for most of the day.As the London Fire Brigade responded to 1,958 calls on Friday, the service tweeted that fallout from the storm might “extend into the coming days.”

