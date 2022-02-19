https://sputniknews.com/20220219/trump-accuses-democrats-of-looking-for-their-next-scam-amid-controversy-over-classified-docs-1093184295.html
Trump Accuses Democrats of Looking for ‘Their Next Scam’ Amid Controversy Over Classified Docs
On Friday, the US National Archives and Records Administration confirmed that 15 boxes-worth of classified documents were taken to Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate after he left the White House last January.
Former president Donald Trump has dismissed media reporting on the transfer of classified documents to his private Florida residence, insisting that nothing illegal or improper took place.
“The National Archives did not ‘find’ anything, they were given, upon request, Presidential Records in an ordinary and routine process to ensure the preservation of my legacy and in accordance with the Presidential Records Act. If this was anyone but ‘Trump’, there would be no story here. Instead, the Democrats are in search of their next Scam,” Trump said in a statement
.
The former president’s comments follow a report
citing a NARA letter to a Democratic lawmaker stating that documents labeled “classified national security information” were “identified” within the 15 boxes of papers taken from the White House by Trump after he left office, and that the agency has “been in communication with the Department of Justice” over the matter.
“The Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax turned out to be a Democrat-inspired fake story to help Crooked Hillary Clinton. Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2, and so much more, has all been a Hoax. The Fake News is making it seem like me, the President of the United States, was working in a filing room [sic],” Trump wrote. “Instead of focusing on America, the media just wants to talk about their plan to ‘get’ Trump,” he added.
The former president reportedly transferred the boxes of documents back to the agency in January. The documents are said to have included “love letters” between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, with whom the Republican had formed a close personal rapport during his time in office, as well as a letter from former president Barack Obama.
NARA has asked Trump’s representatives to “continue to search for any additional Presidential records that have not been transferred” to the agency, “as required by the Presidential Records Act.”
The spat over the records could provide new ammunition for Democrats looking to permanently bar Trump from making a presidential comeback attempt in 2024. Previous efforts, including two impeachment trials, a bid to have Vice President Mike Pence replace Trump following the 6 January Capitol riots on constitutional grounds, a criminal probe into the billionaire’s finances, and a House of representatives probe on 6 January, have so far failed to secure legal grounds to prevent Trump from making another run for public office.