Solar Orbiter Captures Biggest Eruption to Have Been Observed on the Sun to Date - Video

Solar Orbiter Captures Biggest Eruption to Have Been Observed on the Sun to Date

Solar Orbiter Captures Biggest Eruption to Have Been Observed on the Sun to Date

The Solar Orbiter has captured the largest solar ‘prominence’ eruption ever observed in a single image together with the full solar disc, the European Space Agency (ESA) said in a statement.The observation has opened up “new possibilities” to see how events like these connect to the solar disc for the first time, the space agency said."Solar prominences" are tangled magnetic field lines that keep dense concentrations of solar plasma suspended above the Sun’s surface, the mission explained. The prominences take the form of “arching loops” and are associated with coronal mass ejections (CMEs). The CMEs have been linked to solar flares."There is no signature of the eruption on the solar disc facing the spacecraft – which is currently approaching the Earth-Sun line – meaning that it must have originated from the side of the Sun facing away from us," it said.The ESA said that the moving images of the prominence were captured by ‘Full Sun Imager’ (FSI) of the Extreme Ultraviolet Imager (EUI), mounted on Solar Orbiter.The agency said that the solar eruption was so powerful that even missions not dedicated to solar science felt its impact. For instance, the ESA/JAXA BepiColombo mission, currently in the vicinity of Mercury’s orbit, detected a massive increase in the readings of electrons, protons and heavy ions. BepiColombo is a joint mission between ESA and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) to study Mercury.

