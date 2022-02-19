https://sputniknews.com/20220219/shell-allegedly-explodes-in-rostov-region-kilometre-from-russian-border-with-ukraine---source-1093169200.html
PHOTOS: Shell May Have Exploded in Russia's Rostov Region Near Ukraine Border, Source Says
PHOTOS: Shell May Have Exploded in Russia's Rostov Region Near Ukraine Border, Source Says
On Friday, the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics announced the evacuation of their citizens to Russia's Rostov Region over a dramatic escalation of... 19.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-19T07:54+0000
2022-02-19T07:54+0000
2022-02-19T08:45+0000
russia
ukraine
rostov region
denis pushilin
lugansk people's republic
donetsk people's republic
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/13/1093169428_0:132:3172:1916_1920x0_80_0_0_771d2ad51b7386d07595a6b229f216d1.jpg
A shell may have exploded on the territory of the Tarasovsky district of Rostov region, a kilometer away from the state border of the Russian Federation with Ukraine, according to a law enforcement source cited by Sputnik.It was added that the blast caused no injuries and no material damage. Law enforcement officers are working at the scene of the incident.Earlier, as the situation on the line of contact between Ukraine and the DPR and LPR worsened in the past days, with the Ukrainian army launching an attack against the self-proclaimed republics, Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics announced the evacuation of their citizens to Russia's Rostov Region. In accordance with an agreement with the Russian authorities, places of reception and accommodation have been prepared.An estimated 25,000 residents of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic and 6,600 people, including almost 2,500 children from the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic have crossed the border with Russia as of Saturday morning.Furthermore, the DPR head Denis Pushilin said that he had signed a decree on general mobilisation in the republic, as large-scale shelling by Ukraine of the territories of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics using mortars, grenade launchers and anti-tank missile systems was underway.Speaking to reporters on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated the importance of Kiev sitting down for talks with the Donbass breakaway republics, adding that the Minsk Agreements were the only way to restore peace and relieve tension in the region.The current escalation comes in the wake of months of claims by Western officials and media that it was Russia that was allegedly preparing to "invade" Ukraine. Moscow has persistently denied it has any plans to attack Ukraine, and even Kiev itself has said the Russian forces deployed near its borders are insufficient to pose a threat to them.
https://sputniknews.com/20220219/dpr-head-orders-full-mobilisation-as-tensions-with-kiev-escalate-1093167641.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220218/heading-towards-war-dpr-head-warns-kiev-could-attack-donbass-at-any-time-1093152465.html
rostov region
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/13/1093169428_222:0:2951:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_4dc8ecc004e35d53830d89b8afad9cef.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, ukraine, rostov region, denis pushilin, lugansk people's republic, donetsk people's republic
PHOTOS: Shell May Have Exploded in Russia's Rostov Region Near Ukraine Border, Source Says
07:54 GMT 19.02.2022 (Updated: 08:45 GMT 19.02.2022) Subscribe
On Friday, the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics announced the evacuation of their citizens to Russia's Rostov Region over a dramatic escalation of tensions along the Donbass line of contact and a possible full-fledged offensive by the Ukrainian army.
A shell may have exploded on the territory of the Tarasovsky district of Rostov region, a kilometer away from the state border of the Russian Federation with Ukraine, according to a law enforcement source cited by Sputnik.
"The explosion occurred at 4:00 am [01:00 GMT], 300 meters from one of the households in the village of Mityakinskaya," the source was cited as saying.
It was added that the blast caused no injuries and no material damage. Law enforcement officers are working at the scene of the incident.
Earlier, as the situation on the line of contact between Ukraine and the DPR and LPR worsened
in the past days, with the Ukrainian army launching an attack against the self-proclaimed republics, Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics announced the evacuation
of their citizens to Russia's Rostov Region. In accordance with an agreement with the Russian authorities, places of reception and accommodation have been prepared.
An estimated 25,000 residents of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic and 6,600 people, including almost 2,500 children from the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic have crossed the border with Russia as of Saturday morning.
Furthermore, the DPR head Denis Pushilin said that he had signed a decree on general mobilisation in the republic, as large-scale shelling
by Ukraine of the territories of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics using mortars, grenade launchers and anti-tank missile systems was underway.
Speaking to reporters on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated the importance of Kiev sitting down for talks with the Donbass breakaway republics, adding that the Minsk Agreements were the only way to restore peace and relieve tension in the region.
The current escalation comes in the wake of months of claims by Western officials and media that it was Russia that was allegedly preparing to "invade" Ukraine
. Moscow has persistently denied it has any plans to attack Ukraine, and even Kiev itself has said the Russian forces deployed near its borders are insufficient to pose a threat to them.