Russian Military Fires Kinzhal Hypersonic Missiles, Yars ICBM, Kalibr & Zircon During Drills - Video

Russian Military Fires Kinzhal Hypersonic Missiles, Yars ICBM, Kalibr & Zircon During Drills - Video

The Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aircraft-deployed hypersonic cruise missile system is nuclear capable, and is one of several hypersonic weapons rolled out by Russia in the... 19.02.2022

The Kremlin has revealed details about Saturday's missile drills, indicating that the exercises included the successful launch of Kinzhal cruise missiles by MiG-31 aircraft, and Kalibr and Zircon missiles fired by warships and submarines of the Northern and Black Sea Fleets against naval and ground targets.In addition, a Yars intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from the Plesetsk cosmodrome toward the Kura range in Kamchatka, over 5,800 km away.Tu-95MS stratbombers fired cruise missile targets at the Kura and Pemboy ranges. The latter site is situated near Vorkuta in the Komi Republic, northern Russia.The Kura range was also struck by a R-29RMU Sineva submarine-launched ballistic missile fired by the Karelia, a nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine operating in the Barents Sea several thousand kilometers away.A test of a short-range Iskander ballistic missile was also conducted at the Kapustin Yar testing range in Astrakhan region.Russian President and Commander in Chief Vladimir Putin gave the go-ahead to the drills, speaking to Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov and other commanders from a command center in the Kremlin alongside Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.The drills involved the Russian Aerospace Force, units of the Southern Military District, the Strategic Missile Troops, the Northern and Black Sea Fleets.According to the Kremlin, the exercises were planned in advance, and they enabled checks of military command and control organs, launch crews, the crews of warships and strategic bombers, as well as the reliability of the weapons of strategic nuclear and non-nuclear forces."The tasks envisaged during the exercise of the strategic deterrence forces were completed in full, all missiles hit their assigned targets, confirming the specified characteristics," the Kremlin said in its statement.

