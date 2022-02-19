https://sputniknews.com/20220219/russia-not-involved-in-recent-cyberattacks-on-ukraine-embassy-to-us-says-1093165311.html
Russia Not Involved in Recent Cyberattacks on Ukraine, Embassy to US Says
Russia Not Involved in Recent Cyberattacks on Ukraine, Embassy to US Says
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russia was not involved in the recent cyberattacks on Ukrainian banks, the Russian Embassy to the United States said, thus rejecting the... 19.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-19T03:31+0000
2022-02-19T03:31+0000
2022-02-19T03:36+0000
russia
russian embassy
cyber security
cyberattacks
ukraine
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/17/1082157086_0:97:2016:1231_1920x0_80_0_0_5b615abac68555e18ff17ed3b0bee3f6.jpg
On Friday, Deputy National Security Adviser for Cyber and Emerging Technology Anne Neuberger said that the Biden administration believed Russian cyber actors had recently targeted Ukrainian government entities, including the country's defense ministry.The diplomatic mission described the remarks of Neuberger as anti-Russian.In her briefing, Neuberger said that the US has shared cyber intelligence with Ukraine and its European partners, accusing Russia of allegedly being behind the latest cyberattack on major Ukrainian banks. According to the adviser, the Biden administration is prepared to respond to future Russian asymmetric activities, such as cyber strikes against the US or its allies.Russia is being accused by the US and its NATO allies of planning a military "invasion" of Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly dismissed such allegations as nonsense, pointing, in return, to the alliance's growing military activities near Russian borders and warning the West against supporting provocations by Kiev.
ukraine
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/17/1082157086_0:0:2016:1512_1920x0_80_0_0_38ec099a2a4c2587fd29093faf57b76d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, russian embassy, cyber security, cyberattacks, ukraine, us
Russia Not Involved in Recent Cyberattacks on Ukraine, Embassy to US Says
03:31 GMT 19.02.2022 (Updated: 03:36 GMT 19.02.2022) Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russia was not involved in the recent cyberattacks on Ukrainian banks, the Russian Embassy to the United States said, thus rejecting the US accusations.
On Friday, Deputy National Security Adviser for Cyber and Emerging Technology Anne Neuberger said that the Biden administration believed Russian cyber actors had recently targeted
Ukrainian government entities, including the country's defense ministry.
"We categorically reject the unfounded statements of the [US] administration and stress that Russia was not involved in the mentioned events and has not conducted any malicious operation in cyberspace," the embassy wrote on its Twitter page.
The diplomatic mission described the remarks of Neuberger as anti-Russian.
In her briefing, Neuberger said that the US has shared
cyber intelligence with Ukraine and its European partners, accusing Russia of allegedly being behind the latest cyberattack on major Ukrainian banks. According to the adviser, the Biden administration is prepared to
respond to future Russian asymmetric activities, such as cyber strikes against the US or its allies.
Russia is being accused by the US and its NATO allies of planning a military "invasion" of Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly dismissed such allegations as nonsense, pointing, in return, to the alliance's growing military activities near Russian borders and warning the West against supporting provocations by Kiev.