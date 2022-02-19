https://sputniknews.com/20220219/russia-not-involved-in-recent-cyberattacks-on-ukraine-embassy-to-us-says-1093165311.html

Russia Not Involved in Recent Cyberattacks on Ukraine, Embassy to US Says

Russia Not Involved in Recent Cyberattacks on Ukraine, Embassy to US Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russia was not involved in the recent cyberattacks on Ukrainian banks, the Russian Embassy to the United States said, thus rejecting the... 19.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-19T03:31+0000

2022-02-19T03:31+0000

2022-02-19T03:36+0000

russia

russian embassy

cyber security

cyberattacks

ukraine

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/17/1082157086_0:97:2016:1231_1920x0_80_0_0_5b615abac68555e18ff17ed3b0bee3f6.jpg

On Friday, Deputy National Security Adviser for Cyber and Emerging Technology Anne Neuberger said that the Biden administration believed Russian cyber actors had recently targeted Ukrainian government entities, including the country's defense ministry.The diplomatic mission described the remarks of Neuberger as anti-Russian.In her briefing, Neuberger said that the US has shared cyber intelligence with Ukraine and its European partners, accusing Russia of allegedly being behind the latest cyberattack on major Ukrainian banks. According to the adviser, the Biden administration is prepared to respond to future Russian asymmetric activities, such as cyber strikes against the US or its allies.Russia is being accused by the US and its NATO allies of planning a military "invasion" of Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly dismissed such allegations as nonsense, pointing, in return, to the alliance's growing military activities near Russian borders and warning the West against supporting provocations by Kiev.

ukraine

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, russian embassy, cyber security, cyberattacks, ukraine, us