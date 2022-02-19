International
https://sputniknews.com/20220219/rt-arabic-team-come-under-fire-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-1093176537.html
RT Arabic Team Come Under Fire in Donetsk People's Republic
RT Arabic Team Come Under Fire in Donetsk People's Republic
On Friday, the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics announced the evacuation of their citizens to Russia over a dramatic escalation of... 19.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-19T12:12+0000
2022-02-19T12:19+0000
ukraine
europe
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
The team of RT Arabic came under fire on the outskirts of Gorlovka in the village of Zaitsevo in the Donetsk People's Republic. The journalists are alive and well, Maya Manna, editor-in-chief of RT Arabic, said. "The guys came under fire, but thank God, everyone is alive and well, now they are coming out of there, and we will broadcast them live," Manna said.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, europe

RT Arabic Team Come Under Fire in Donetsk People's Republic

12:12 GMT 19.02.2022 (Updated: 12:19 GMT 19.02.2022)
© SputnikUrgent
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.02.2022
© Sputnik
SubscribeGoogle news
On Friday, the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics announced the evacuation of their citizens to Russia over a dramatic escalation of tensions along the line of contact and a possible full-fledged offensive by the Ukrainian army.
The team of RT Arabic came under fire on the outskirts of Gorlovka in the village of Zaitsevo in the Donetsk People's Republic.
The journalists are alive and well, Maya Manna, editor-in-chief of RT Arabic, said. "The guys came under fire, but thank God, everyone is alive and well, now they are coming out of there, and we will broadcast them live," Manna said.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала