RT Arabic Team Come Under Fire in Donetsk People's Republic
The team of RT Arabic came under fire on the outskirts of Gorlovka in the village of Zaitsevo in the Donetsk People's Republic. The journalists are alive and well, Maya Manna, editor-in-chief of RT Arabic, said. "The guys came under fire, but thank God, everyone is alive and well, now they are coming out of there, and we will broadcast them live," Manna said.
RT Arabic Team Come Under Fire in Donetsk People's Republic
12:12 GMT 19.02.2022 (Updated: 12:19 GMT 19.02.2022)
On Friday, the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics announced the evacuation of their citizens to Russia over a dramatic escalation of tensions along the line of contact and a possible full-fledged offensive by the Ukrainian army.
The team of RT Arabic came under fire on the outskirts of Gorlovka in the village of Zaitsevo in the Donetsk People's Republic.
The journalists are alive and well, Maya Manna, editor-in-chief of RT Arabic, said. "The guys came under fire, but thank God, everyone is alive and well, now they are coming out of there, and we will broadcast them live," Manna said.