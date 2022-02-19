https://sputniknews.com/20220219/refugees-from-dpr--lpr-arrive-in-russias-rostov-region-1093176150.html

Refugees From DPR & LPR Arrive in Russia's Rostov Region

The Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) announced a mass evacuation of women, children and the elderly to Russia on Friday... 19.02.2022, Sputnik International

Watch a live broadcast from a temporary accommodation facility in Krasny Desant in Russia's Rostov region, where evacuees from the DPR and LPR are arriving following the escalation of tensions in the Donbass region.The heads of the DPR and LPR have called for the evacuation of all civilians, starting with women, children and people aged over 55, to Russia for safety reasons. They have also announced a general mobilisation for all men aged 18-55. As of Saturday, the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe's Special Monitoring Mission (OSCE SMM) has registered 222 ceasefire violations in Ukraine's Donetsk region, and 648 breaches of the truce in the Lugansk region.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

