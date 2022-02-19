International
Putin Launches Exercises of Strategic Deterrence Forces With Ballistic Missile Tests - Video
Putin Launches Exercises of Strategic Deterrence Forces With Ballistic Missile Tests
Putin Launches Exercises of Strategic Deterrence Forces With Ballistic Missile Tests - Video

19.02.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) -Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved the start of the drills to test the strategic deterrence with launches of ballistic missiles, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Peskov was asked whether Putin authorised the beginning of the exercise with ballistic missile tests.
"Yes," Peskov said.
Putin together with his Belarussian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko observes the test launches of ballistic missiles at the control centre.
According to the Russian Defence Ministry, the strategic deterrence drills were planned, with manoeuvres involving the Russian Aerospace Forces, Southern Military District units, Strategic Missile Forces, and Northern and the Black Sea fleets.
Sukhoi Su-24 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.02.2022
Russia's Black Sea Fleet Says 10 Su-24 Bombers Relocated From Crimea During Exercises
Yesterday, 06:52 GMT
As the ministry claimed, the drills aim to test the readiness of military command, combat launching units, crews of combat ships and strategic missile carriers, and to check the reliability of strategic nuclear and non-nuclear forces.
