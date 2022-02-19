https://sputniknews.com/20220219/putin-launches-exercises-of-strategic-deterrence-forces-with-ballistic-missile-tests-1093173938.html
Putin Launches Exercises of Strategic Deterrence Forces With Ballistic Missile Tests - Video
11:03 GMT 19.02.2022 (Updated: 11:17 GMT 19.02.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) -Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved the start of the drills to test the strategic deterrence with launches of ballistic missiles, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Peskov was asked whether Putin authorised the beginning of the exercise with ballistic missile tests.
Putin together with his Belarussian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko observes the test launches of ballistic missiles at the control centre.
According to the Russian Defence Ministry, the strategic deterrence drills were planned, with manoeuvres involving the Russian Aerospace Forces, Southern Military District units, Strategic Missile Forces, and Northern and the Black Sea fleets.
As the ministry claimed, the drills aim to test the readiness of military command, combat launching units, crews of combat ships and strategic missile carriers, and to check the reliability of strategic nuclear and non-nuclear forces.