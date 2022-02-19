https://sputniknews.com/20220219/protesters-rally-in-central-ottawa-as-canada-hit-by-freedom-convoy-demos-1093183813.html

Protesters Rally in Central Ottawa as Canada Hit by Freedom Convoy Demos

Protesters Rally in Central Ottawa as Canada Hit by Freedom Convoy Demos

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has invoked the Emergencies Act to tackle the self-styled Freedom Convoy demonstrations against the coronavirus-related... 19.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-19T17:12+0000

2022-02-19T17:12+0000

2022-02-19T17:17+0000

canada

covid-19

protests

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/13/1093183768_0:271:3159:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_30a5ef04bd463a2faf18dc232246efe4.jpg

Sputnik is live from the Parliament Hill in Ottawa as people continue rallying against the coronavirus restrictions on Saturday. According to media reports, police have been dispersing demonstrators and tyring to push them away from the city centre while seizing the trucks blocking the streets. The crackdown against the so-called Freedom Convoy started on Friday morning, as police units, including those wearing riot gear and carrying automatic weapons, began arresting protesters in the city centre. The Freedom Convoy demonstrations have been gripping Canada for three weeks. They started as protests against vaccine mandates for truckers entering the country but soon evolved into protests againt COVID-19 restrictions and the policies of Justin Trudeau's government.FOLLOW OUR FEED TO FIND OUT MORE

canada

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Live from Parliament Hill in Ottawa as protesters brace for police crackdown Live from Parliament Hill in Ottawa as protesters brace for police crackdown 2022-02-19T17:12+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

canada, covid-19, protests, видео