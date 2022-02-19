https://sputniknews.com/20220219/protesters-rally-in-central-ottawa-as-canada-hit-by-freedom-convoy-demos-1093183813.html
Protesters Rally in Central Ottawa as Canada Hit by Freedom Convoy Demos
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has invoked the Emergencies Act to tackle the self-styled Freedom Convoy demonstrations against the coronavirus-related...
Protesters Rally in Central Ottawa as Canada Hit by Freedom Convoy Demos
17:12 GMT 19.02.2022 (Updated: 17:17 GMT 19.02.2022)
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has invoked the Emergencies Act to tackle the self-styled Freedom Convoy demonstrations against the coronavirus-related restrictions that have been gripping the country for weeks.
Sputnik is live from the Parliament Hill in Ottawa as people continue rallying against the coronavirus restrictions on Saturday. According to media reports, police have been dispersing demonstrators and tyring to push them away from the city centre while seizing the trucks blocking the streets.
The crackdown against the so-called Freedom Convoy started on Friday morning, as police units, including those wearing riot gear and carrying automatic weapons, began arresting protesters in the city centre.
The Freedom Convoy demonstrations have been gripping Canada for three weeks. They started as protests against vaccine mandates for truckers entering the country but soon evolved into protests againt COVID-19 restrictions and the policies of Justin Trudeau's government.
FOLLOW OUR FEED TO FIND OUT MORE