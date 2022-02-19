https://sputniknews.com/20220219/protest-against-security-conference-takes-place-in-munich-1093173767.html

Protest Against Security Conference Takes Place in Munich

The Munich Security Conference offers a platform to discuss the issues of international security and usually brings together numerous high-profile political... 19.02.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik goes live from Munich, Germany, where people are gathering to protest against the Security Conference which is taking place on 18-20 February.A human chain action is planned during the protest which was organised by the Alliance for Action Against NATO Security Conference and was titled "Stop the War Course of the NATO Countries".Days before the conference was about to begin, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced that "for various reasons", Russian officials won’t attend the Munich Security Conference this year. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

