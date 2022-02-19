https://sputniknews.com/20220219/one-student-dead-two-injured-after-stabbing-at-lincoln-university-in-pennsylvania--1093159994.html
One Student Dead, Two Injured After Stabbing at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania
The fight happened inside of the Thurgood Marshall Living and Learning Center, which is a student dorm on the University’s campus, which investigators report started around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night. The residence hall houses over 370 students.
A student has died after a stabbing at Lincoln University near Oxford, Pennsylvania on Wednesday night. Two other students were injured during the fatal event, and were rushed to Delaware’s Christiana Hospital. They have since then been treated and released. The student who died was 21 years-old.
Arrests have yet to be announced.
Eric Dickerson
was reportedly one of those three who was injured. He was reportedly stabbed three times and survived, but his close friend, who has not been identified, died at the scene. Dickerson’s family is currently seeking help to cover his medical costs via GoFundMe.
“This is every parent’s nightmare,” said Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan. “We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones impacted as a result of this tragedy.”
Students at the university held a vigil Thursday night to mourn the death of their fellow classmate.
“We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred on campus last night,” Lincoln University said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. We take the safety of our students seriously and are working with local authorities as there is an ongoing investigation.”
“The Chester County District Attorney’s Office says this was an isolated incident and that there’s no immediate threat to the public. But still, no one has been arrested,” the university added
The Chester County District Attorney’s Office has requested anyone with information regarding the stabbing to aid them in their investigation.
Lincoln University is a public four-year college that was founded in 1854. In 1866, it was renamed in honor of the recently slain president Abraham Lincoln, and was the first degree-granting Historically Black College and University (HBCU) in the country, according to their website
"This is very much a peaceful community, so when something like this happens, it's just always very tragic. This is such a quiet place to live, even though [I'm] living across the street from a college campus, they still keep it fairly quiet, except if it's, like, homecoming or something," an anonymous
source told 6ABC Philadelphia.