One Student Dead, Two Injured After Stabbing at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania

The fight happened inside of the Thurgood Marshall Living and Learning Center, which is a student dorm on the University’s campus, which investigators report... 19.02.2022, Sputnik International

A student has died after a stabbing at Lincoln University near Oxford, Pennsylvania on Wednesday night. Two other students were injured during the fatal event, and were rushed to Delaware’s Christiana Hospital. They have since then been treated and released. The student who died was 21 years-old.Arrests have yet to be announced.Eric Dickerson was reportedly one of those three who was injured. He was reportedly stabbed three times and survived, but his close friend, who has not been identified, died at the scene. Dickerson’s family is currently seeking help to cover his medical costs via GoFundMe.Students at the university held a vigil Thursday night to mourn the death of their fellow classmate.“The Chester County District Attorney’s Office says this was an isolated incident and that there’s no immediate threat to the public. But still, no one has been arrested,” the university added.The Chester County District Attorney’s Office has requested anyone with information regarding the stabbing to aid them in their investigation.Lincoln University is a public four-year college that was founded in 1854. In 1866, it was renamed in honor of the recently slain president Abraham Lincoln, and was the first degree-granting Historically Black College and University (HBCU) in the country, according to their website.

