NARA Confirms Classified Info Found in Docs That Trump Took to Mar-a-Lago After Leaving Office

The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) announced on Friday that classified information was discovered in the 15 boxes of documents taken to Mar-a-Lago, Florida, by former President Donald Trump after he left the office in January last year. In a letter to Congress, the government agency stated that documents labeled "classified national security information" were discovered in the boxes confiscated from Trump's residence.The letter, which is a response to Maloney's inquiry, signed by NARA archivist David Ferriero, added that the Trump administration failed to capture and preserve "certain social media records."In response to a question of what steps NARA has already taken, and what it is currently doing to guarantee that any further records not turned over to NARA are not lost or destroyed, the agency said that it has "asked the representatives of former President Trump to continue to search for any additional Presidential records that have not been transferred to NARA, as required by the Presidential Records Act (PRA)."Instead of handing over 15 boxes of documents to the Archives, Trump took them to Mar-a-Lago after he stepped down from the presidency. Last month, the former president had to return those boxes to the agency.According to a report from earlier this month, the boxes contained "love letters" between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, as well as a letter from former President Barack Obama.Officials at the National Archives reportedly feared that the former president had broken the law when it came to handling government documents, particularly secret documents, and urged the Justice Department to investigate.Representatives for Trump reportedly told the NARA that they were "continuing to search for additional presidential records that belong to the National Archives" in accordance with the PRA.

