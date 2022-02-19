https://sputniknews.com/20220219/hugh-grant-to-play-an-oompa-loompa-in-charlie-and-the-chocolate-factory-prequel-says-media-1093185630.html
Hugh Grant to Play an Oompa-Loompa in 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' Prequel, Says Media
The film bosses reportedly refused to cast actors with dwarfism as Oompa-Loompas to avoid causing offence. 19.02.2022, Sputnik International
Famous British actor Hugh Grant is expected to appear in "Wonka," the upcoming movie prequel to "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," based on the 1964 novel by Roald Dahl.According to The Sun, Grant is going to play an Oompa-Loompa, one of the miniature workers employed at the factory, with the film bosses apparently refusing to cast actors with dwarfism to avoid offending "small people."While Dahl himself reportedly defended his writing, saying in 1973 that it did not occur to him that his "depiction of the Oompa-Loompas was racist," he revised his book that same year, making these characters "white hippies."As MailOnline points out, it's not immediately clear how Grant, who is 5' 11"tall, is going to portray one of these miniature workers.
