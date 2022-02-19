https://sputniknews.com/20220219/fsb-border-service-in-russias-rostov-confirms-two-shells-landed-on-russian-territory-1093180939.html

Two Shells From Ukrainian Territory Hit Russia's Rostov Region - Video

Two Shells From Ukrainian Territory Hit Russia's Rostov Region - Video

Earlier on Saturday, a law enforcement source said that two shells had exploded in Russia's Rostov region, close to the border with Ukraine. 19.02.2022, Sputnik International

The border department of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has confirmed that two shells landed on the territory of the Russian Rostov region on Saturday. The FSB has shared a video showing the aftermath of the shelling. The Russian Investigative Committee has initiated criminal proceedings over the shelling of Russia's Rostov region from the Ukrainian territory. The committee noted that on Saturday morning unidentified persons on the territory of Ukraine opened fire on the border areas of the Rostov region, using a multiple rocket launcher. No civilian casualties were reported. An inspection of the incident site is still underway. The criminal case was initiated for an attempted murder committed by a hazardous means.Ukraine, however, has refuted the accusations of shelling Russian territory."We resolutely refute all accusations of any alleged Ukrainian shells falling on the Russian territory. Ukraine has never opened any such fire. We call for an immediate and impartial international investigation of the incidents reported by Russian media," Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said.

