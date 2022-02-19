International
https://sputniknews.com/20220219/french-academy-of-fine-arts-denounces-censorship-of-nude-art-on-social-networks--1093170009.html
French Academy of Fine Arts Denounces Censorship of Nude Art on Social Networks
French Academy of Fine Arts Denounces Censorship of Nude Art on Social Networks
Masterpieces 'The Origin of the World' by Gustave Courbet and 'Liberty Leading the People' by Eugene Delacroix have been removed from Facebook, Twitter and... 19.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-19T10:39+0000
2022-02-19T10:39+0000
world
art
censorship
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104783/49/1047834955_0:37:1024:613_1920x0_80_0_0_904bbd14d78a09565e0038e1c16442f8.jpg
The prestigious French Academy of Fine Arts protests against the censorship of artwork due to nudity on social networks.According to the academy, companies "cannot claim the right to censor the distribution of a work of art on the sole ground that its representation does not fully fall within the criteria they have established".Platforms for disseminating works of art (mainly social networks) do not allow the viewing of nudity and therefore remove any image where they spot them, the academy said.According to the Academy of Fine Arts, which was set up in 1648 to defend 'France's artistic heritage', there had been uncountable examples of censorship that 'considerably hamper' the promotion of artwork on those platforms.This 'ludicrous' situation requires a legitimate reaction and the Academy calls for the question of the freedom of the dissemination of information and the means to be implemented to protect it, according to the academy.Nevertheless, the academy did not mention any of the companies which it accuses of censorship by name.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Maxim Minaev
Maxim Minaev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104783/49/1047834955_80:0:944:648_1920x0_80_0_0_dc50958f022a52ad4c4e6e45ce30a473.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, art, censorship

French Academy of Fine Arts Denounces Censorship of Nude Art on Social Networks

10:39 GMT 19.02.2022
CC BY 2.0 / Jennifer Moo / Censorship
Censorship - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.02.2022
CC BY 2.0 / Jennifer Moo /
SubscribeGoogle news
Maxim Minaev
All materialsWrite to the author
Masterpieces 'The Origin of the World' by Gustave Courbet and 'Liberty Leading the People' by Eugene Delacroix have been removed from Facebook, Twitter and Instagram due to nudity.
The prestigious French Academy of Fine Arts protests against the censorship of artwork due to nudity on social networks.
According to the academy, companies "cannot claim the right to censor the distribution of a work of art on the sole ground that its representation does not fully fall within the criteria they have established".
Platforms for disseminating works of art (mainly social networks) do not allow the viewing of nudity and therefore remove any image where they spot them, the academy said.
According to the Academy of Fine Arts, which was set up in 1648 to defend 'France's artistic heritage', there had been uncountable examples of censorship that 'considerably hamper' the promotion of artwork on those platforms.
This 'ludicrous' situation requires a legitimate reaction and the Academy calls for the question of the freedom of the dissemination of information and the means to be implemented to protect it, according to the academy.
Nevertheless, the academy did not mention any of the companies which it accuses of censorship by name.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала