Evacuations Underway Amid New Spike in Tensions in Ukraine

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the Minneapolis police officer who shot Daunte Wright sentenced to... 19.02.2022, Sputnik International

Kiev Prepares it's People for Evacuation On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the Minneapolis police officer who shot Daunte Wright sentenced to two years in prison, and Ottawa police begin arresting truckers protesting.

GUESTPeter Oliver - RT European Correspondent and Sputnik European Correspondent | Donetsk Announces War in the Region, Biden Speaks from the White House and Russian Invasion ClaimsIan Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | Liz Truss Seen as Incompetent, Richard Nixon, and Oxford UniversityIn the first hour, Lee and Mark Frost spoke with Peter Oliver about the pipeline bombed in Lugansk, an explosion in Donetsk, and the Minsk Accords. Peter spoke on the situation in Eastern Ukraine and the United States provocation of war. Peter spoke on media accusations of Russian shelling in Ukraine and analysis of President Biden's Friday address.In the second hour, Lee and Mark Frost spoke with Ian Shilling about British interests, Rhodes scholars, and the British royal family. Ian talked about the RINO's in America and President Putin defending Russian values. Ian discussed the British royal family and the low approval numbers for the British royal family.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

