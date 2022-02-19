https://sputniknews.com/20220219/epstein-accomplice-jean-luc-brunel-reportedly-found-dead-in-french-prison-1093173309.html

'Epstein Accomplice' Jean-Luc Brunel Reportedly Found Dead in French Prison

'Epstein Accomplice' Jean-Luc Brunel Reportedly Found Dead in French Prison

Former French modeling scout and 'Epstein accomplice' Jean-Luc Brunel has been found dead in French Prison, reported AFP. 19.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-19T10:36+0000

2022-02-19T10:36+0000

2022-02-19T10:53+0000

france

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

Former French modeling scout and 'Epstein accomplice' Jean-Luc Brunel has been found dead in French Prison, reported AFP.Brunel, 74, who knew the deceased sex offender and US financier Jeffrey Epstein, was found dead by hanging on Saturday in his prison cell in Paris, a source was cited as saying.The Frenchman had been indicted in December for "rape of a minor" and "sexual harassment" as part of the Jeffrey Epstein probe.

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

france