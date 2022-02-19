https://sputniknews.com/20220219/epstein-accomplice-jean-luc-brunel-reportedly-found-dead-in-french-prison-1093173309.html
'Epstein Accomplice' Jean-Luc Brunel Reportedly Found Dead in French Prison
Former French modeling scout and 'Epstein accomplice' Jean-Luc Brunel has been found dead in French Prison, reported AFP. 19.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-19T10:36+0000
2022-02-19T10:36+0000
2022-02-19T10:53+0000
Former French modeling scout and 'Epstein accomplice' Jean-Luc Brunel has been found dead in French Prison, reported AFP.Brunel, 74, who knew the deceased sex offender and US financier Jeffrey Epstein, was found dead by hanging on Saturday in his prison cell in Paris, a source was cited as saying.The Frenchman had been indicted in December for "rape of a minor" and "sexual harassment" as part of the Jeffrey Epstein probe.
'Epstein Accomplice' Jean-Luc Brunel Reportedly Found Dead in French Prison
10:36 GMT 19.02.2022 (Updated: 10:53 GMT 19.02.2022)
