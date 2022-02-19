https://sputniknews.com/20220219/dpr-head-orders-full-mobilisation-as-tensions-with-kiev-escalate-1093167641.html
DPR Head Orders Full Mobilisation as Tensions With Kiev Escalate
06:05 GMT 19.02.2022 (Updated: 06:17 GMT 19.02.2022)
On Friday, the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) and Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) announced the evacuation of their citizens to the Rostov Region after the Ukrainian army launched an attack against the self-proclaimed republics.
The head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, Denis Pushilin, said that he'd signed a decree on general mobilisation in the republic.
"I urge fellow countrymen who are in reserve to come to the military commissariats. Today I signed a decree on general mobilisation," Pushilin said.
The DPR has prevented Ukrainian special services from engaging in several acts of terrorism in the last several days, Pushilin added.