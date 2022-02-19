https://sputniknews.com/20220219/california-bill-would-allow-private-citizens-to-go-after-gun-manufacturers-1093162426.html

California Bill Would Allow Private Citizens to Go After Gun Manufacturers

Just days after Sandy Hook families settled in court with gun manufacturer Remington, California seems poised to introduce a new law that would allow private citizens to enforce the state’s ban on assault weapons.California Governor Gavin Newsom backed the legislation on Friday, which was modeled after the Texas Heartbeat Act. The Texas law signed in September 2021 allows private citizens to sue doctors and women’s health organizations who provide abortions when there is a detectable heartbeat, which could be as early as six weeks, well before many women are even aware that they are pregnant.The Firearms Policy Coalition (FPC), who referred to the law as “modern-day Jim Crow laws,” has threatened a court challenge should the proposed bill be passed. Jim Crow laws, which lasted from the late 19th century to the mid 20th, were racial laws meant to segregate and discriminate Black people from white facilities and communities.Gun-rights activists who opposed the Texas abortion ban are now having their fear fulfilled: liberal states, like California, will use Texas’ arguments to further tighten their laws on guns.Governor Newsom is using the bill to openly challenge both the state of Texas and the U.S. Supreme Court. He says the legislation will either expose the Supreme Court’s “hypocrisy” if they choose to block the bill, or will “get them to reconsider the absurdity of their previous decision,” he said, referring to Texas’ abortion law.But Assembly Minority Leader James Gallagher (R-Yuba) believes the Governor is using the bill as a smokescreen in order to hide his faltering policies.The bill has yet not yet been filed, but is reportedly said to apply to all distributors who sell, manufacture, and import assault weapons, .50 BMG rifles, ghost guns and ghost gun kits, allowing Californians to seek court orders against distributors, as well as recover up to $10,000 in damages for each weapon.The news of the bill comes just days after families of Sandy Hook victims won a lawsuit with the company, Remington, who manufactured the military-style rifle Bushmaster that was used by Adam Lanza in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. After nearly a decade of legal battles, the families will receive $73 million from the now-bankrupt gun manufacturer Remington.

