Avocado Drama

Avocado Drama

Avocado Shortages

2022-02-19T01:04+0000

2022-02-19T01:04+0000

2022-02-19T01:13+0000

On Monday, the US authorities imposed a temporary ban on avocado imports from Mexico after an American official, who was inspecting avocado shipments to the US, received a "threat" over the phone.The call was said to have come from local cartels that have recently focused on the lucrative avocado market in recent years. US authorities at the time didn't specify how long the restrictions would last.But fortunately, the US Department of Agriculture announced on Friday that it was lifting the ban (God bless!)

