https://sputniknews.com/20220219/avocado-drama-1093161849.html
Avocado Drama
Avocado Drama
Avocado Shortages
2022-02-19T01:04+0000
2022-02-19T01:04+0000
2022-02-19T01:13+0000
us
avocado
shortage
mexico
drama
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/13/1093161824_0:28:1201:703_1920x0_80_0_0_d392a591c0909c50335755b2837f9ead.jpg
On Monday, the US authorities imposed a temporary ban on avocado imports from Mexico after an American official, who was inspecting avocado shipments to the US, received a "threat" over the phone.The call was said to have come from local cartels that have recently focused on the lucrative avocado market in recent years. US authorities at the time didn't specify how long the restrictions would last.But fortunately, the US Department of Agriculture announced on Friday that it was lifting the ban (God bless!)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/13/1093161824_0:0:1201:900_1920x0_80_0_0_77e1da975951f476511176d9c2480fee.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, avocado, shortage, mexico, drama
Avocado Drama
01:04 GMT 19.02.2022 (Updated: 01:13 GMT 19.02.2022) Subscribe
Experts warned earlier that the US might face avocado shortages and increased prices if the ban on Mexican shipments remains in place for more than two weeks. Meanwhile, avocados from Mexico, which is a $3-billion industry with 300,000 jobs, account for 80-90 percent of the total US avocado market.
On Monday, the US authorities imposed
a temporary ban on avocado imports from Mexico after an American official, who was inspecting avocado shipments to the US, received a "threat" over the phone.
The call was said to have come from local cartels that have recently focused on the lucrative avocado market in recent years. US authorities at the time didn't specify how long the restrictions would last.
But fortunately, the US Department of Agriculture announced on Friday that it was lifting the ban (God bless!)