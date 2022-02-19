https://sputniknews.com/20220219/australia-accuses-chinese-guided-missile-destroyer-of-aiming-laser-at-its-surveillance-aircraft-1093171403.html

Australia Accuses Chinese Guided-Missile Destroyer of Aiming Laser at Its Surveillance Aircraft

The incident comes amid strained ties between Australia and China over Prime Minister Scott Morrison demanding an international enquiry into the origins of...

The Australian Defence Department has accused a People’s Liberation Army-Navy (PLA-N) vessel of aiming a laser at a Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) maritime surveillance aircraft while sailing through the Arafura Sea.The Arafura Sea, which Canberra claims as its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), lies off Australia’s northern coast, between the Northern Territory and the Indonesian province of Papua.“Illumination of the aircraft by the Chinese vessel is a serious safety incident,” it added.Images released by the Australian Defence Department show the Yuzhao-class amphibious transport dock entering the Coral Sea on 18 February, a day after the incident. The Australian military has been closely monitoring the movement of both Chinese vessels.Lasers can potentially blind the pilot and may also damage equipment on board an aircraft.The Sydney Morning Herald (SMH) reported that 10 Australian personnel were on board at the time of the incident. It further reported that the lasing incident was captured by HMAS Arunta, a Royal Australian Navy (RAN) frigate with warfare and surveillance capabilities.The incident comes amid a heated political debate between Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government and the opposition Labor Party on Canberra’s ties with Beijing.Morrison said that Beijing would prefer Labor leader Anthony Albanese to be the country’s next PM, as Australia gears up for a federal election in May.Labor, meanwhile, has accused the Morrison government of serving China’s “interests” after a Chinese company was awarded a 99-year lease of Darwin Port in 2015.

