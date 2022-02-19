International
https://sputniknews.com/20220219/amazon-removes-blm-from-its-charity-program-1093164322.html
Amazon Removes BLM From Its Charity Program
Amazon Removes BLM From Its Charity Program
Amazon Removes BLM From Its Charity Program
2022-02-19T02:53+0000
2022-02-19T02:54+0000
us
amazon
charity
black lives matter
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/13/1082937711_0:4:1281:724_1920x0_80_0_0_78394f8f0090ba1f136f25a2525af2d6.jpg
The world’s largest online retailer Amazon has excluded the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (BLMGNF) from its AmazonSmile charity program, as the organization was unable to provide information on what tens of millions of donations were spent on, The New York Post reported on Friday.Amazon plans to keep the money, raised for BLMGNF, “until they’re back in compliance,” according to the spokesperson.In May last year, artist and founder of the Black Lives Matter movement Patrisse Khan-Cullors announced her resignation from her formal role as executive director of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation. The activist explained her decision with plans to pursue her own career, but media speculated that the real reason could be her several homes worth millions of dollars.In October 2020, BLMGNF received more than $65 million in donations from Thousand Currents, a charity that manages the assets of grassroots nonprofits, according to documents filed with the California Attorney General. BLMGNF still failed to account for the spent cash. As a result, several states have banned BLMGNF from its fundraising initiatives.
https://sputniknews.com/20220212/charity-fraud-how-legal-action-against-blm-non-profit-may-trigger-probe-into-clinton-foundation-1092967393.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/13/1082937711_36:0:1173:853_1920x0_80_0_0_b2f28980544cfcfe08174fbf5dc74bc8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, amazon, charity, black lives matter

Amazon Removes BLM From Its Charity Program

02:53 GMT 19.02.2022 (Updated: 02:54 GMT 19.02.2022)
© SputnikBLM protests reach Washington DC
BLM protests reach Washington DC - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.02.2022
© Sputnik
SubscribeGoogle news
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
The AmazonSmile platform, which donates a portion of the site's online shopping profits to charities, has raised more than $300 million since its launch in 2013. $65 million of this sum was collected over 2020 for the Black Lives Matter movement.
The world’s largest online retailer Amazon has excluded the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (BLMGNF) from its AmazonSmile charity program, as the organization was unable to provide information on what tens of millions of donations were spent on, The New York Post reported on Friday.
“States have rules for nonprofits, and organizations participating in AmazonSmile need to meet those rules,” Amazon’s spokesperson told the newspaper. “Unfortunately, this organization fell out of compliance with the rules in several states, so we’ve had to temporarily suspend them from the program until they come into compliance.”
Amazon plans to keep the money, raised for BLMGNF, “until they’re back in compliance,” according to the spokesperson.
In May last year, artist and founder of the Black Lives Matter movement Patrisse Khan-Cullors announced her resignation from her formal role as executive director of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation. The activist explained her decision with plans to pursue her own career, but media speculated that the real reason could be her several homes worth millions of dollars.
Former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton speaks in Gaston Hall at Georgetown University in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.02.2022
Charity Fraud: How Legal Action Against BLM Non-Profit May Trigger Probe Into Clinton Foundation
12 February, 15:19 GMT
In October 2020, BLMGNF received more than $65 million in donations from Thousand Currents, a charity that manages the assets of grassroots nonprofits, according to documents filed with the California Attorney General. BLMGNF still failed to account for the spent cash. As a result, several states have banned BLMGNF from its fundraising initiatives.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала