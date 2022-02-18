International
Live From Donetsk as Mass Evacuation Starts Amid Shelling by Ukrainian Forces
https://sputniknews.com/20220218/watch-first-moments-after-blast-in-central-donetsk-1093150270.html
According to a spokesperson for the People's Militia, a car was blown up in a parking lot near a DPR government building in the center of Donetsk. 18.02.2022, Sputnik International
A video showing the first moments after a powerful explosion ripped through central Donetsk has been posted by representatives of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).The footage showing a car in flames as a result of the blast, which occurred a few meters away from the DPR government building in the center of city.The explosion rocked the city on Friday evening, with spokesman for the local People's Militia saying that a vehicle was blown up in a parking lot near the building that houses the self-proclaimed republic's government.The explosion was apparently powerful enough to be heard in other parts of the city.Emergency services have arrived at the scene and reportedly moved to another vehicle for a possible car bomb.Local media outlet reports citing their source that the exploded vehicle, a UAZ jeep, belonged to People's Militia chief Denis Sinenkov.Authorities urged the public to keep calm and remain vigilant, as well as to refrain from moving around the city.
donbass, donetsk, car, explosion

16:42 GMT 18.02.2022 (Updated: 17:13 GMT 18.02.2022)
