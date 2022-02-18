https://sputniknews.com/20220218/watch-first-moments-after-blast-in-central-donetsk-1093150270.html

WATCH First Moments After Blast in Central Donetsk

According to a spokesperson for the People's Militia, a car was blown up in a parking lot near a DPR government building in the center of Donetsk. 18.02.2022, Sputnik International

A video showing the first moments after a powerful explosion ripped through central Donetsk has been posted by representatives of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).The footage showing a car in flames as a result of the blast, which occurred a few meters away from the DPR government building in the center of city.The explosion rocked the city on Friday evening, with spokesman for the local People's Militia saying that a vehicle was blown up in a parking lot near the building that houses the self-proclaimed republic's government.The explosion was apparently powerful enough to be heard in other parts of the city.Emergency services have arrived at the scene and reportedly moved to another vehicle for a possible car bomb.Local media outlet reports citing their source that the exploded vehicle, a UAZ jeep, belonged to People's Militia chief Denis Sinenkov.Authorities urged the public to keep calm and remain vigilant, as well as to refrain from moving around the city.

